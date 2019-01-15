Five gaming monitors that made a big splash at CES 2019

CES 2019 has been a memorable event as far as PC gamers are concerned. With big brands like Asus, HP, Samsung and Lenovo launching larger, wider and curvier gaming monitors, gamers were left spoilt for choice.

Rather than have you scour the internet in search of the best CES 2019 has to offer, Moneycontrol has rounded up five of the best gaming monitors launched in the mega tech-event.

Samsung CRG9

Samsung’s new CRG9 super ultra-wide monitor boasts a high-resolution panel, equivalent to that of two 27-inch 2560 x 1440 displays. This ultra-wide monitor runs at a 120Hz refresh rate with AMD FreeSync 2 support. The CRG9’s HDR panel conforms to HDR10 standards, ensuring excellent contrast and colour accuracy.

The Razer Raptor marks the renowned company’s first venture into PC gaming display territory, and they haven’t failed to impress. Straight off the bat, the Raptor easily stands out for its stylish design and RGB strips on the bottom of the mount. Razer hasn’t failed to disappoint on the specs end as well with the 27-inch Raptor sporting an IPS display at 2560 x 1440 with a refresh rate of 144Hz. Additionally, the Raptor also supports FreeSync and can even mirror a Razer Phone 2 via USB-C.

Big Format Gaming Display (BFGD) was Nvidia's star for PC gamers' community at CES 2018. The BFGDs are the ultimate gaming screens that featured a huge G-Sync supported 4K HDR panel. The HP Omen X 65 Emperium is available for pre-order following Nvidia’s announcement last year. The Omen X boasts a huge 65-inch screen at 4K resolution with a 144Hz refresh rate and a complete G-Sync HDR support. This BFGD monitor features built-in Nvidia Shield which allows access to Android apps and Google Assistant.

Lenovo’s Y44w is another debutant in the list. The Y44w utilises a 43-inch ultra-wide panel with a 32:10 aspect ratio. While the resolution of this ultra-wide monitor stands at 3840 x 1200, the massive 49-inch screen sports a 144Hz refresh rate and FreeSync 2 support.

Had it not been for the trademark ROG design, one would find it really difficult to distinguish between the ROG Strix XG438Q monitor and a full-fledged TV. Asus prides itself of delivering products that perform, and the XG438Q is no exception. The massive gaming display sports a 4K HDR panel with FreeSync 2 support. The display comes with native resolution of 3,840x2,160, 120Hz refresh rate and 90 percent DCI-P3 coverage. The ROG Strix XG438Q is being touted as the world’s biggest and fastest 4K FreeSync 2 display, talk about saving the best for last.