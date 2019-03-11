Essential files a patent for a smartphone with no notch and under-the-display camera

The Essential Phone, launched in 2018, was one of the first smartphones launched with a notch. However, the smartphone launched by Android co-creator Andy Rubin could not steer the market with its unusual design at the time with its delayed release post-launch, premium pricing, poor camera quality, etc. The company is now working on a sequel smartphone, rumoured to be named PH-2 with no notch, no bezels, and no holes.

According to a report by LetsGoDigital, Essential has filed a patent for a smartphone with the front camera within the display, like how the Galaxy S10 with an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor. It means the phone could have a 100 per cent screen-to-body ratio, with no bezels, no notch, no punch-hole displays or pop-up selfie cameras.

The patent also gives details on the back of the device. The rear camera unit hosts a dual-camera setup, which for a flagship looks dated considering market leaders like Samsung have launched their flagship devices with three cameras on the back. Even Apple’s rumoured iPhone 11 would have a triple-camera setup at the rear.

The fingerprint scanner too would be located on the back, which also does not follow the market trend where companies are Vivo, and Samsung already have in-display sensors. If Essential plans to release the PH-2 with the front camera under the display, they could easily have an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Other details revealed in the patent include volume rocker buttons and power button on the right side. The speaker grill is at the bottom of the display with the charging slot and a SIM card slot. The phone would not have a 3.5mm headphone jack like its predecessor.

The company has discontinued its current flagship device — The Essential PH-1 after cutting down the price by almost half. The company decides to shut down the manufacturing citing weak sales and instead work on the next generation phone with better features and market strategy.