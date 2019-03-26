App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyGadgets
Last Updated : Mar 26, 2019 09:54 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Energous leverages radio frequencies to usher in the next generation of wireless charging

Energous is attempting to usher in a new generation of wireless charging.

Carlsen Martin
Whatsapp

Wireless chargers are getting faster and faster, so much so that some of them can match speeds from older generation wired fast chargers. But wireless charging, in its current state, is misleading as compared to other wireless Internet or gaming.

Current State of Wireless Charging

The current standard of wireless charging is called Qi and works with two coils, one of which has to be built into the phone and the other that’s integrated into the wireless charging pad. Once you put those coils close together and provide some power, to create an electromagnetic field between the two devices which your handset then converts to energy.

While this is great in concept, the total range between a wireless charger and your handset can barely exceed 1.6 inches. This presents some difficulties and makes wired charging far more convenient, especially considering you won’t be able to use your device while wirelessly charging it.

related news

True Wireless Charging

Enter Energous, a company that is attempting to usher in a new generation of wireless charging (Wireless Charging 2.0) by going a different way. Instead of the traditional method of converting electricity in an electromagnetic field, Energous has built a hub that turns electricity into radio frequencies - rather than electromagnetic fields - which can then be converted back to power by any supported device within 15 feet of the hub.

In theory, this is nothing short of impressive, especially when you consider its application beyond smartphones. Imagine being able to power all your wireless game controllers, headphones, hearing aids and other devices by just placing them in and around the hub. You won’t have to worry about charging again.

The MotherBox

First Adoption

The MotherBox is touted as the first true wireless charger. The MotherBox supplies a 10W charge to devices when placed near it. A small accessory inside the box can be tucked away between the phone and the case to wireless charge the device with The MotherBox. Additionally, The MotherBox enables wireless charging at a greater distance than traditional chargers.

However, the amount of power consumed by your device while charging it depends on its proximity to The MotherBox. You can charge your phone at a distance of up to 20 feet, but this only supplies a total of 2W of power, which would dramatically increase charge time.

Although the technology in The MotherBox is far from perfect, it is a step in the right direction. Considering we’re still in the transitional phase of Wireless Charging 2.0, you can only expect things to get better.
First Published on Mar 26, 2019 09:54 am

tags #smartphones #Technology

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Windscreen RFID Tech to Combat Vehicle Number Plate Thefts

Along the Ganga, Uma Bharti Finds Her Three Ps: Party, Personal Change ...

Apple Pushed Another Critical Service With News+, Apple Card, TV+ and ...

IPL 2019 | Delhi vs Chennai - Last Five Encounters

Four Naxals Killed in Encounter with Security Forces in Chhattisgarh

I Regret Not testifying at My Trial, Says Former Goldman Sachs Directo ...

'Chillar Raja': Independent Candidate from TN Pays 25,000 in Coins for ...

Is Travelling in the Air Really That Dangerous and How to Survive a Pl ...

IPL 2019 | Kaushik: Maybe Next Time Jos, Simply Don't Cross the Line?

Is the shared value of democracy still the key factor in the India–U ...

General Elections 2019: Why Karnataka is critical to the fortunes of t ...

Saving the world from misguided populism: Raghuram Rajan offers some p ...

India will be seen as a safe haven by global investors, says Andrew Ho ...

Lok Sabha elections 2019: Allies likely to push NDA tally near 300 mar ...

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex range-bound, Nifty holds 11,350; IT stoc ...

Jet Airways shares surge as much as 22% in two days as founder Naresh ...

Should Indian investors be spooked by the sharp fall in US bond yields ...

Don't recommend buying Jet Airways at current levels, says Edelweiss F ...

Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal bids adieu to his dream, but outshine ...

Lok Sabha Election 2019: Parties play safe in 'high-profile' seats whe ...

Muller probe into Russian interference in Trump campaign shows checks ...

Stray cattle menace: MP farmers lose sleep over threat to crops from b ...

Parenting in the age of PUBG: Managing a child's screen-time is critic ...

Netflix's Delhi Crime, Soni present a compassionate portait of India's ...

Assam’s rhino habitats are being overtaken by invasive plant species ...

Reporting on mental health: Eschewing sensationalism in favour of sens ...

Euro 2020 qualifiers: Kylian Mbappe leads France in rout of Iceland; C ...

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira shares pictures with musician partner, his ...

Kangana Ranaut’s '24 crore' paycheck confirmed, makes her highest pa ...

Tara Sutaria bags her third before her Bollywood debut, to be Ahan She ...

Ayushmann Khurrana wants to do a biopic and he has already picked his ...

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas have the time ...

Justin Bieber has taken a break from music to repair some ‘deep-root ...

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli supports Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak, ...

Mahesh Babu is ecstatic at the launch of his wax statue, says it’s f ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.