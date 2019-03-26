Energous leverages radio frequencies to usher in the next generation of wireless charging

Wireless chargers are getting faster and faster, so much so that some of them can match speeds from older generation wired fast chargers. But wireless charging, in its current state, is misleading as compared to other wireless Internet or gaming.

Current State of Wireless Charging

The current standard of wireless charging is called Qi and works with two coils, one of which has to be built into the phone and the other that’s integrated into the wireless charging pad. Once you put those coils close together and provide some power, to create an electromagnetic field between the two devices which your handset then converts to energy.

While this is great in concept, the total range between a wireless charger and your handset can barely exceed 1.6 inches. This presents some difficulties and makes wired charging far more convenient, especially considering you won’t be able to use your device while wirelessly charging it.

True Wireless Charging

Enter Energous, a company that is attempting to usher in a new generation of wireless charging (Wireless Charging 2.0) by going a different way. Instead of the traditional method of converting electricity in an electromagnetic field, Energous has built a hub that turns electricity into radio frequencies - rather than electromagnetic fields - which can then be converted back to power by any supported device within 15 feet of the hub.

In theory, this is nothing short of impressive, especially when you consider its application beyond smartphones. Imagine being able to power all your wireless game controllers, headphones, hearing aids and other devices by just placing them in and around the hub. You won’t have to worry about charging again.

First Adoption

The MotherBox is touted as the first true wireless charger. The MotherBox supplies a 10W charge to devices when placed near it. A small accessory inside the box can be tucked away between the phone and the case to wireless charge the device with The MotherBox. Additionally, The MotherBox enables wireless charging at a greater distance than traditional chargers.

However, the amount of power consumed by your device while charging it depends on its proximity to The MotherBox. You can charge your phone at a distance of up to 20 feet, but this only supplies a total of 2W of power, which would dramatically increase charge time.

Although the technology in The MotherBox is far from perfect, it is a step in the right direction. Considering we’re still in the transitional phase of Wireless Charging 2.0, you can only expect things to get better.