Elon Musk's Boring Company flamethrowers sell like hot cakes

At least a thousand people gathered in front of SpaceX’s California HQ, on Saturday, to attend the sale launch of the “Not-a-Flamethrower”.

The launch - called a "pick-up party" by Musk - was hugely successful and saw all units of the flamethrower sold in a matter of hours.

The devices, priced at USD 500 (approximately Rs 33,700) apiece, are being marketed and sold through Musk’s other company, The Boring Company, which was set up in order to set up a subterranean transit network under Los Angeles to beat the city’s endless traffic. The funds made through these ‘hot’ sales would be, in turn, used to fund other ventures of The Boring Company.

The company had previously offered 20,000 flamethrowers for sale in January which sold out within days. The sale on Saturday saw the first thousand units go while the remaining 19,000 will be shipped.



Terms & conditions for “Not-a-Flamethrower”

Please use as directed to avoid unintentionally burning things down. For simple & concise instructions, we drew upon wisdom in great Dr Seuss book “Green Eggs and Ham”. #ThrowFlamesResponsibly pic.twitter.com/kgj8W8EOLJ — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 9, 2018

Musk kept his millions of followers on social media well updated with the events of the day and even warned customers in a series of Tweets about the obvious dangers of owning a flamethrower.

The device comes with a 10-page manual which had additional tips: “Do not touch the not-a-flamethrower nozzle during or after use, as it could burn you. Wait at least two hours or until the not-a-flamethrower nozzle is cool before touching the nozzle. Do not point the not-a-flamethrower toward face, people, animals, or flammable objects. Always have a fire extinguisher and a bucket of water nearby.”



First 1000 Boring Company Flamethrowers being picked up today! pic.twitter.com/hBMp5fGzAB — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 9, 2018

While most customers were thrilled about the idea of owning and using a flamethrower, there were some who expressed concerns about it being misused by minors and criminals.

A similar concern was shared by customs agencies in the US who refused to ship something that is named a flamethrower. This led to Musk renaming the flamethrower to Not-A-Flamethrower back in February.

Musk initially proposed selling flamethrowers as a joke but later uploaded a video on social media showing him joyously firing flames out of a prototype and announcing the sale at the same time.