Dizo Watch launched in India with 90 Sports Modes, SpO2 Monitoring, IP68 rating: All you need to know

Dizo recently dropped its first smartwatch in India. The Dizo Watch joins the ranks of other products by Realme’s new TechLife sub-brand, including the GoPods TWS earbuds (Review), the Dizo Wireless neckband earphones, and the two Dizo feature phones.

Dizo Watch Price in India

The Dizo Watch is priced at Rs 3,499 in India, putting it in the country’s affordable segment. Additionally, it is also being offered for a special price of Rs 2,999 on Flipkart. The Dizo Watch will be available on Flipkart from August 6 at 12:00 pm (IST) and will arrive in select retail stores soon after.

Dizo Watch Features and Specs

The Dizo Watch sports a 1.4-inch touchscreen with a 320x320 pixel resolution and a peak brightness of 600 nits. It also supports Live Watch Faces that display dynamic dial backgrounds and can be customised as per your preference. There are over 60 watch dials as well as support to create a watch face using pictures.

The Dizo Watch comes with 90 sports modes that include running, walking, cycling, basketball, yoga, rowing, etc. Users can record daily exercise data from any specific exercising mode. The smartwatch features an advanced PPG sensor to monitor heart rate in real-time. It also supports monitoring blood oxygen levels.

The Dizo Watch can also help keep track of sleep, steps, calories, sedentary and be used to set water intake reminders. Dizo’s first smartwatch packs a 315mAh battery that is rated to deliver up to 12 days of battery life.

The watch can be paired to the Realme Link App via Bluetooth 5.0 to access the Smart AIoT Control feature, which will allow you to control various TechLife IoT enabled devices such as Bluetooth speakers, light bulbs, sockets, etc. Lastly, the Dizo Watch also comes with an IP68 rating for water resistance up to a maximum depth of 1.5 meters.