you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyGadgets
Last Updated : May 14, 2020 07:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus | Here are some of the ways people are using internet during the lockdown

In a locked-up world, where most human interactions are happening digitally, our gadgets are now more essential to daily life than ever

Moneycontrol News
In a locked-up world, where most human interactions are happening digitally, our gadgets are now more essential to daily life than ever. The world needs to be ready for a new digital world once the lockdown lifts. Businesses and organisation should prepare themselves for these life-defining changes. Here are some of the ways people are using internet during the lockdown. (Image: News18 Creative)
1/6

In a locked-up world, where most human interactions are happening digitally, our gadgets are now more essential to daily life than ever. The world needs to be ready for a new digital world once the lockdown lifts. Businesses and organisation should prepare themselves for these life-defining changes. Here are some of the ways people are using internet during the lockdown. (Image: News18 Creative)

Gadgets are man’s news best friend. (Image: News18 Creative)
2/6

Gadgets are man’s news best friend. (Image: News18 Creative)

More people are taking the digital route to connect with others. (Image: News18 Creative)
3/6

More people are taking the digital route to connect with others. (Image: News18 Creative)

Internet users spending more time on social media. (Image: News18 Creative)
4/6

Internet users spending more time on social media. (Image: News18 Creative)

Entertainment consumption has risen notably within the at-home segments. (Image: News18 Creative)
5/6

Entertainment consumption has risen notably within the at-home segments. (Image: News18 Creative)

What are people choosing to do while staying at home? (Image: News18 Creative)
6/6

What are people choosing to do while staying at home? (Image: News18 Creative)

First Published on May 14, 2020 07:55 pm

tags #coronavirus #digital world #lockdown #Slideshow #World News

