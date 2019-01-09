CES 2019: Asus ROG Mothership, HP Omen & Lenovo Legion and other top gaming laptops

CES 2019 is well on its way, and laptop users have a lot to be excited about. In the last couple of years, there has been a steep increase in the demand for high-performance gaming laptops and manufacturers are going out of their way to impress consumers.

These over-the-top mobile gaming machines are capable of running the latest Triple-A gaming titles on max settings without the constant worry of overheating.

While gaming laptops may not be lightweight and portable, they sit well above the rest on the performance ladder. Nvidia’s high-end RTX cards have dominated laptops at CES with significant increases in performance from Nvidia’s 1000-series cards.

Here are some of the best mobile powerhouses with Nvidia’s RTX graphics unveiled at CES 2019:

1. Asus ROG Mothership

It should come as no surprise that the most powerful laptop unveiled at CES 2019 is the bulkiest of the lot. But what the ROG Mothership lacks in portability, it more than makes up for in performance. Already touted as the most powerful gaming laptop, the Mothership is engineered to deliver desktop-grade gaming performance. It is equipped with Nvidia’s RTX 2080 GPU, Intel’s Core i9-8950HK processor and up to 64GB of DDR4 RAM. The Asus ROG Mothership also sports a detachable keyboard and kickstand; virtually a Surface Pro for gaming.

2. Alienware m17

Dell has unveiled the thinnest and lightest version of their Alienware notebooks with Nvidia RTX graphics. Powered by an 8th-gen Intel Core i9K processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Max-Q GPU, this sleek mobile gaming machine packs quite a heavy punch.

3. ROG Zephyrus S GX701

Asus follows the thin and light gaming laptop trend with the updated version of the ROG Zephyrus. Despite packing in all the performance and punch of a high-end gaming laptop, the Zephyrus still manages to maintain a slim profile by using Nvidia’s Max-Q design. The new ROG Zephyrus boasts an 8th generation Intel Core i7 processor and follows the trend of utilising Nvidia’s RTX series card.

4. New HP Omen 15

2019’s model of the HP Omen will include the latest Nvidia Turing graphics. It will likely include the same primary specs with the addition of Nvidia RTX graphics. The HP Omen 15 laptop will also feature a variant with a 240Hz refresh rate display.

5. Lenovo Legion Y740

Just like its predecessor, the Legion Y740 is aimed at laptop gamers who demand both style and performance. As with all laptops on this list, the Y740 will feature Nvidia’s RTX graphics and is powered by Intel’s 8th generation processors. The Legion’s three-sided narrow bezel display looks impressive and features an FHD panel with a total brightness of up to 500 nits.