 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTechnologyGadgets

Best premium smartphones to look forward to in 2023

Ashwin Rajagopalan
Jan 29, 2023 / 07:50 PM IST

Planning to upgrade your smartphone? There’s a slew of new premium smartphones coming this year. Here's our pick

Samsung's fold-able phone.

Planning to upgrade your smartphone? Hang in there. There’s a slew of new smartphones coming this year and things are beginning to heat up. The Mobile World Congress (typically in February each year) in Barcelona used to be first big launch platform of the year. The first big launches of the year, from Samsung to OnePlus, will arrive even before this marquee event. From the next iPhone to a whole bunch of Google smartphones, 2023 looks set to be a good year for a smartphone upgrade. Here's our pick:

OnePlus 11

OnePlus 11

OnePlus’ 2023 flagship has already been launched in China and arrives in India in early February. The Hasselblad partnership continues but we like the rear-camera (the device combines a triple rear cam with a 50MP primary lens) design on this device even better than its predecessor. You get a 6.7-inch OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. Speed is a given with OnePlus; the 11 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon Gen 2 processor and also features 100-watt fast charging.

Apple iPhone 15 line-up 


The big question is whether we could see the first iPhone with an Ultra branding. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman put out a tweet in September 2022 to suggest that the Ultra brand may not be restricted to the Apple Watch alone. The Ultra could be the new Pro Max and distinguish it from the smaller iPhone Pro. The European Union (India is also likely to follow suit), had directed all smartphone manufacturers to migrate to USB-C charging by 2024. The iPhone 15 series might be the first iPhones to eliminate Apple’s proprietary Lightning Cable. We saw quite a few differences (such as Dynamic Island and a new-gen processor) between the 14 Pro and the 14 in 2022. This gap could further widen in 2023  with more exclusive features for the Pro devices.