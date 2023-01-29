Best premium smartphones to look forward to in 2023

Samsung's fold-able phone.

Planning to upgrade your smartphone? Hang in there. There’s a slew of new smartphones coming this year and things are beginning to heat up. The Mobile World Congress (typically in February each year) in Barcelona used to be first big launch platform of the year. The first big launches of the year, from Samsung to OnePlus, will arrive even before this marquee event. From the next iPhone to a whole bunch of Google smartphones, 2023 looks set to be a good year for a smartphone upgrade. Here's our pick:

OnePlus 11

OnePlus 11

OnePlus’ 2023 flagship has already been launched in China and arrives in India in early February. The Hasselblad partnership continues but we like the rear-camera (the device combines a triple rear cam with a 50MP primary lens) design on this device even better than its predecessor. You get a 6.7-inch OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. Speed is a given with OnePlus; the 11 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon Gen 2 processor and also features 100-watt fast charging.

Apple iPhone 15 line-up

The big question is whether we could see the first iPhone with an Ultra branding. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman The big question is whether we could see the first iPhone with an Ultra branding. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman put out a tweet in September 2022 to suggest that the Ultra brand may not be restricted to the Apple Watch alone. The Ultra could be the new Pro Max and distinguish it from the smaller iPhone Pro. The European Union (India is also likely to follow suit), had directed all smartphone manufacturers to migrate to USB-C charging by 2024. The iPhone 15 series might be the first iPhones to eliminate Apple’s proprietary Lightning Cable. We saw quite a few differences (such as Dynamic Island and a new-gen processor) between the 14 Pro and the 14 in 2022. This gap could further widen in 2023 with more exclusive features for the Pro devices.

Read More

iPhone 15 pro

Samsung’s Galaxy S23 line-up

Samsung’s Galaxy S23

Samsung’s Galaxy S22 Ultra was one of our favourite smartphones of 2022. It was effectively the merger of Samsung’s Note series and the flagship S series devices. It remains one of the best smartphones for zoom photography with its 10X optical zoom. We’re already seeing quite a few rumours around improved camera specs for the S23 series and the flagship Ultra. A blog post on January 17 teased Samsung’s new image sensor, that can snap 200-megapixel images. The timing of this post just two weeks ahead of Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event (slated for February 1) is a strong indication that we could see a bump up on the S23 Ultra from last year’s 108MP lens to a 200MP lens. The other change could be design. Quite a few design leaks suggest that all S23 devices this year could opt for a similar rear camera design like last year’s Ultra and eliminate the camera bump altogether.

Foldable smartphones

Samsung's 2022 fold-able phones.

We’ve been hearing about Google’s foldable Pixel smartphone for over three years but there’s still not enough leaked images or credible rumours to suggest that we could see a foldable smartphone from Google in 2023. Samsung isn’t just the undisputed market leader but a recent report on Korean news platform The Elec suggests that Samsung remains very bullish about the prospect for the segment. This report suggests that Samsung has pegged internal growth projections for the segment at an 80 percent CAGR up to 2025. Elec also suggests that Samsung’s internal reports predict that Apple will join the foldable bandwagon in 2024 with its iPad and MacBook line before unveiling a foldable iPhone. Samsung also believes that retention levels are high in the foldable segment with 90 per cent of its existing users likely to stick with foldable devices. The big changes in the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 could be a less noticeable crease. We could also see an improved camera system on the Z Fold 5 and an in-built S Pen.

Google Pixel line-up

Google Pixel 7a