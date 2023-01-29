English
    Best premium smartphones to look forward to in 2023

    Planning to upgrade your smartphone? There’s a slew of new premium smartphones coming this year. Here's our pick

    Ashwin Rajagopalan
    January 29, 2023 / 07:50 PM IST
    Samsung's fold-able phone.

    Planning to upgrade your smartphone? Hang in there. There’s a slew of new smartphones coming this year and things are beginning to heat up. The Mobile World Congress (typically in February each year) in Barcelona used to be first big launch platform of the year. The first big launches of the year, from Samsung to OnePlus, will arrive even before this marquee event. From the next iPhone to a whole bunch of Google smartphones, 2023 looks set to be a good year for a smartphone upgrade. Here's our pick:

    OnePlus 11

    OnePlus 11 OnePlus 11

    OnePlus’ 2023 flagship has already been launched in China and arrives in India in early February. The Hasselblad partnership continues but we like the rear-camera (the device combines a triple rear cam with a 50MP primary lens) design on this device even better than its predecessor. You get a 6.7-inch OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. Speed is a given with OnePlus; the 11 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon Gen 2 processor and also features 100-watt fast charging.