 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsTechnologyGadgets

Best all-in-one desktops for 2023: Simplify workflows, add to your desk's cool quotient

Ashwin Rajagopalan
Apr 13, 2023 / 02:27 PM IST

The best all-in-one desktops: Apple, ASUS, Dell Inspiron, Lenovo Yoga, HP AIO 27, and Acer Aspire are our top picks for their sleek designs, space optimisation and powerful performances

Powered by Apple’s M1 chip (8-core CPU and up to 8-core GPU), it is available in multiple storage options (all the way to 2TB)

We might have moved from WFH to the office or hybrid work styles but there’s one definitive pandemic-induced gadget trend that is here to stay – the AIO. Meet the new stars of the work desk and the home office that deliver a chic aesthetic, space optimisation and flexibility with the same raw power as an OG Desktop PC. The AIO (all-in-one desktop) has been one of the discernible tech trends of 2022 and it’s not just Apple’s iMac that we’re talking about.

There are multiple advantages including fewer wires than a traditional desktop. We pick the best AIOs that simplify workflows and add to the cool quotient of your desk.

Lenovo Yoga AIO 7

The Lenovo Yoga AIO 7 rotates so you can effortlessly switch between portrait and landscape mode