Battlegrounds Mobile India iOS app launch teased; rewards for 50 million downloads announced

Battlegrounds Mobile India is currently available for download only on Google Play Store for Android smartphone users.

Moneycontrol News
August 06, 2021 / 10:27 AM IST
Battlegrounds Mobile India is currently available for download only on Google Play Store for Android smartphone users.

Battlegrounds Mobile India is currently available for download only on Google Play Store for Android smartphone users.


Battlegrounds Mobile India iOS app could launch soon. Krafton, the developer of PUBG Mobile, has teased the launch of the BGMI iPhone app. The company has also announced rewards as BGMI approaches 50 million downloads.

Battlegrounds Mobile India was officially launched in India on July 2. Within a couple of weeks of its early-access launch in June 2021, the PUBG Mobile alternative in India garnered over 10 million downloads. 

The game is currently available for download only on Google Play Store for Android smartphone users. Despite that, Battlegrounds Mobile India has managed to get close to 50 million downloads. Krafton is giving away special rewards to celebrate the feat with players.

The company’s post on Instagram reveals that players will get three Supply Coupon Crate Scrap and three Classic Coupon Crate Scrap after BGMI crosses 48 million and 49 million downloads, respectively. Upon crossing 50 million downloads, players will be rewarded with a Permanent Galaxy Messenger Set. The rewards will be unlocked in the in-game event centre as soon as the milestones are achieved.

Close

Krafton also teased the BGMI iOS app in the same post. The company said that it is working on making the rewards available for all players, regardless of the platform. 

With Season 20 entering its last week, we can expect the Battlegrounds Mobile India iOS app to launch before Season 21 kicks off.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Battlegrounds Mobile India #BGMI
first published: Aug 6, 2021 10:27 am

