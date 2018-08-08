App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyGadgets
Last Updated : Aug 08, 2018 11:14 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bajaj Auto appoints Soumen Ray as Joint President (Finance)

The company said that Ray will report to Kevin D'Sa, President (Finance)

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Bajaj Auto, the country third largest two-wheeler manufacturer, has  appointed Soumen Ray as Joint President (Finance). Ray will report to Kevin D'Sa, President (Finance), the company said.

"Soumen will work closely with Kevin and will take over as President (Finance) post Kevin’s retirement. Soumen will be part of Bajaj Auto’s senior leadership team," Bajaj Auto said in a statement.

Soumen Ray is a Chartered Accountant with over 20 years of experience. He earlier worked with Viacom 18 Media, where he was Chief Finance & Strategy Officer.

Before that, Ray worked with companies like Hindustan Unilever, ITC and Eveready Industries in various capacities.
First Published on Aug 8, 2018 11:14 am

tags #Auto #Business #Technology

