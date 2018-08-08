Bajaj Auto appoints Soumen Ray as Joint President (Finance)

Bajaj Auto, the country third largest two-wheeler manufacturer, has appointed Soumen Ray as Joint President (Finance). Ray will report to Kevin D'Sa, President (Finance), the company said.

"Soumen will work closely with Kevin and will take over as President (Finance) post Kevin’s retirement. Soumen will be part of Bajaj Auto’s senior leadership team," Bajaj Auto said in a statement.

Soumen Ray is a Chartered Accountant with over 20 years of experience. He earlier worked with Viacom 18 Media, where he was Chief Finance & Strategy Officer.