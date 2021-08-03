MARKET NEWS

Asus Zenfone 8 pulls ahead of the Galaxy S21 and Pixel 5 in DxOMark's testing

The Zenfone 8 managed an overall camera score of 120 points, which included a Photo score of 126 points, a Video score of 108 points, and a Zoom score of 54 points.

Moneycontrol News
August 03, 2021 / 05:20 PM IST

While the wait for the Zenfone 8 series in India continues, the standard Zenfone 8 phone recently showed up on DxOMark. According to the DxOMark listing, the Zenfone 8 has a pretty capable camera system that can easily keep up with the competition.

The Zenfone 8 managed an overall camera score of 120 points, which included a Photo score of 126 points, a Video score of 108 points, and a Zoom score of 54 points. Its overall 120 points score put the Zenfone 8 ahead of the Samsung Galaxy S21+ and Galaxy S21 with 119 points. The Zenfone 8 was levelled with the Pixel 5 and fell slightly behind the iPhone 12 (122 points).

When it came to the Photo score, the Zenfone 8 scored 126 points, slightly ahead of the Galaxy S21+ with 123 points but behind the Pixel 5 (129 points) and iPhone 12 (132 points). The Zenfone 8 managed a video score of 108 points, surpassing both the S21 (101 points) and Pixel 5 (107 points) but fell behind the iPhone 12’s 112 points.

The one area where the Zenfone 8 fell behind the competition was in the Zoom department, but that’s primarily down to the lack of a telephoto camera. Additionally, DxOMark’s test also reveals that the 12 MP ultrawide shooter cannot keep pace with the main 64 MP primary camera. Additionally, the 64 MP primary sensor also does a better job in digital zoom than the low-resolution main cameras on the iPhone 12 and Pixel 5.

While the Asus Zenfone 8 hasn’t been released in India yet, its lower price in other regions makes it an excellent alternative to the iPhone 12 or Galaxy S21. You can check out the full DxOMark review here.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Apple #Asus #Google #Samsung #smartphones
first published: Aug 3, 2021 05:20 pm

