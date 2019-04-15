Asus ROG Strix SCAR II GL504GV Review: A competitively priced compact, powerful gaming laptop

The Asus ROG Strix Scar II GL504GV gaming laptop inherits a similar design as its predecessor with several improvements on the inside. Packed with the latest RTX graphics and a vibrant 144Hz IPS display, the Scar II is engineered for gaming on maximum graphics settings. And, although the ROG Scar II does have a few flaws, the balance between power and portability it strikes comes as close to perfect as possible in a gaming laptop. The SCAR II also fetches a pretty high price at Rs 1,64,990 but in terms of price-to-performance fairs much better than a lot of high-end gaming laptops.

Performance

When it comes to performance, the Scar II is no slouch. Equipped with a powerful Intel Core i7-8750H processor and Nvidia RTX 2060 graphics card, this mobile gaming machine is capable of ditching out over-the-top performance. The CPU and GPU are backed by 16GB of RAM and 1TB SSHD + 256GB SSD. With its arsenal of best-in-class components, the Scar II GL504GV offers a 20-percent performance boost over its predecessor. Additionally, Asus’ HyperCool Pro cooling system allows the Scar II to fully unleash the potential of its high-performance CPU and GPU.

To translate performance into real-world numbers we ran a few benchmarks, and the Strix SCAR II received a laptop score of 5,800 points on 3DMark’s Time Spy test and a final score of 13,291 points on the Fire Strike test. One area where our mobile RTX powerhouse shinned was gaming, offering improved performance on multiple games on ultra-high settings.

Cooling

Despite the high frame rates on maximum settings, the Strix Scar II still manages to stay relatively cool. The HyperCool Pro system consists of two 12V fans, an anti-dust system and three outlets along with an extended cooling plate to evenly spread heat. This system ensures the laptop runs cool even under heavy loads. Additionally, the 12V fans 20% faster than regular 5V fans, improve airflow by up to 42.5-percent and increase air pressure by up to 92percent.

We also didn’t see any thermal throttling while stress testing the games. That being said, the fans run pretty loud when set to boosted mode; nothing a pair of headphones can’t solve though. The Strix Scar II’s ability to handle all the major titles on ultra-settings at well-above 60 fps is pretty impressive, even running Battlefield V with ray tracing turned on yielded decent results; although we wouldn’t recommend it in multiplayer.

Display

The 15.6-inch IPS panel on the Strix SCAR II is the real deal. The FHD (1920 x 1080) resolution coupled with the 144Hz refresh rate makes for a pretty immersive gaming experience. The IPS panel is particularly good at handling sunlight with little-to-no reflection when viewing the screen. This anti-glare display is bright and vivid, reproducing colours accurately. The 144Hz refresh rate helps eliminate bottlenecking while gaming, allowing you to take full advantage of the high fps in games. Perhaps the only shortcoming of this display is that it isn’t a G-Sync panel, but the 3ms response time ensures you aren’t going to see any input lag.

The screen has thin bezels on three of the sides with a big chin at the bottom. The bottom placement of the webcam isn’t great and pretty inconvenient, but Asus believes that gamers particularly don’t use webcams when streaming or for most other purposes, and we tend to agree.

Design

The Asus ROG Scar II looks like a gamer-centric laptop with a brushed-metal lid and all the RGB lighting you can hope for. While the SCAR II isn’t as thin or light as the 17-inch Zephyrus, it’s still pretty compact and light enough not to weigh your bag down. We also love the fact that the laptop could be easily opened with one hand, something you don’t quite see on gaming laptops.

Now no gaming machine be it a PC or laptop is complete without RGB lighting. The SCAR II also features a snazzy RGB logo on the front and a very-cool looking RGB light strip on the front edge. The keyboard features customizable RGB backlighting across four zones. The Armoury Crate software lets you control and customise colours via Aura Sync lighting.

The Trapezoid-cut on the bottom of the lid reveals a camouflage pattern that graces the keyboard deck, while the lid itself is designed to offer efficient heat dissipation. And, while the keys are quite comfortable to use and do provide a decent 1.8mm travel distance, the ‘Arrow keys’ do seem a squished into the keyboard’s design, certainly not enough of a deal-breaker for us.

The keyboard boasts highlighted WASD key group with transparent key caps, and ergonomic 0.25mm-deep keycap curves to offer a comfortable typing experience throughout the board. It also features N-key rollover technology, anti-ghosting and a lifespan of 20 million key presses. The touchpad is pretty accurate and features two buttons for left and right click on the bottom.

The ROG SCAR II comes with a healthy offering of I/O with an SD card slot, which you don’t often see on gaming laptops. The one criticism is the lack of a USB Type-C Thunderbolt port, but again absolutely not a deal breaker. After reviewing the Zephyrus GX701, seeing the Ethernet port on the SCAR II was a huge relief.

Battery

And finally, the battery life. Like most gaming laptops, the SCAR II’s battery doesn’t scream impressive; it’s actually a bit disappointing. The laptop automatically moves into Balanced mode when running on battery, although you can turn that off, don’t expect anything great. When fully-charged, we saw about 6 hours of power without running any games. Furthermore, the system downclocks the CPU by almost 50-percent, while GPU performance is also throttled by 50-percent when operating on battery.

Verdict

Overall, the ASUS ROG Strix Scar II is an incredibly compact and powerful laptop. The RTX graphics coupled with the improved cooling system can handle just about any game without much effort. Running just about any modern AAA title on maximum settings at 1080p resolution should be a problem on the SCAR II. Additionally, the brushed metal finish on the lid, soft-touch carbon fibre finish on the base and RGB lighting ensure the SCAR II looks the part. And, even though this laptop fetches a hefty price tag, the value for money proposition it offers is relatively reasonable.

Compact & premium design

Quality 144Hz IPS display panel wiht 3ms response time

Improved cooling system lets you take full advantage of the RTX Graphics

Decent keyboard with excellent key lifespan

Competitively priced

No ThunderBolt 3

Fans run pretty loud

Odd webcam placement

Lack of G-Sync support

No per-key backlighting