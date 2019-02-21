App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyGadgets
Last Updated : Feb 21, 2019 10:18 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Apple's FaceTime has a bug even after patch fix

Users say they are not able to add a new person to create a group FaceTime call after the latest update

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Apple was in serious trouble after a serious FaceTime bug let users hear the receiver before the latter answered the call. Apple fixed the bug and pushed an update earlier this month, but apparently, it has not got all the bugs fixed.

Users on MacRumors reported that they are not able to add a new person to create a group FaceTime call after the latest update. They complained that the add new person button would stay grey during the call. Users took the complaint to Apple Support on Twitter. One user tweeted, “@AppleSupport Group FaceTime doesn’t work when I hit add person on iOS 12.1.4”.

Apple replied stating everyone who wants to use Group FaceTime needs be on iOS 12.1.4. The user further informed Apple indicating that the problem still persists even after all users are on the latest updated software. It is not clear if Apple is working on a fix for this issue.

One way around this problem is to begin the FaceTime call with all the participants at the start, avoiding the scenario to add someone later during the call. You can do so by tapping on ‘+’ on the top right corner of the FaceTime app and Tap on ‘To’ for adding people to whom you want to talk to.

Apple had disabled the Group FaceTime feature after a 14-year-old found a critical bug and even patched it with an update.
First Published on Feb 21, 2019 10:18 am

tags #Apple #Apple news #FaceTime #FaceTime bug #Group FaceTime #iOS Bugs

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.