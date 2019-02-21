Apple's FaceTime has a bug even after patch fix

Apple was in serious trouble after a serious FaceTime bug let users hear the receiver before the latter answered the call. Apple fixed the bug and pushed an update earlier this month, but apparently, it has not got all the bugs fixed.



@AppleSupport Group FaceTime doesn’t work when I hit add person on iOS 12.1.4

— DaJé (@DaJe) February 15, 2019

Users on MacRumors reported that they are not able to add a new person to create a group FaceTime call after the latest update. They complained that the add new person button would stay grey during the call. Users took the complaint to Apple Support on Twitter. One user tweeted, “@AppleSupport Group FaceTime doesn’t work when I hit add person on iOS 12.1.4”.Apple replied stating everyone who wants to use Group FaceTime needs be on iOS 12.1.4. The user further informed Apple indicating that the problem still persists even after all users are on the latest updated software. It is not clear if Apple is working on a fix for this issue.

They’re also on 12.1.4— DaJé (@DaJe) February 15, 2019

One way around this problem is to begin the FaceTime call with all the participants at the start, avoiding the scenario to add someone later during the call. You can do so by tapping on ‘+’ on the top right corner of the FaceTime app and Tap on ‘To’ for adding people to whom you want to talk to.

Apple had disabled the Group FaceTime feature after a 14-year-old found a critical bug and even patched it with an update.