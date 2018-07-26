App
Last Updated : Jul 26, 2018 02:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Apple's cheaper iPhone may miss September launch on production snag

The cheaper LCD-display device will cost between $600 and $700, which roughly translates to between Rs 40,000 and Rs 48,000

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The launch of Apple's 6.1-inch LCD display iPhone has been delayed by a month due to some problems in production, and the device may not go on sale until October.

According to a report in 9to5mac, Morgan Stanley's Katy Huberty, a noted Apple analyst, has suggested that the company is having problems with the LED backlighting system, which is believed to be key to the near-bezel-free design.

Apple is set to launch three iPhones this year- a follow up of the iPhone X, a top-end version of the iPhone X, and a cheaper 6.1-inch iPhone with LCD display.

The cheaper LCD-display device will cost between $600 and $700, which roughly translates to between Rs 40,000 and Rs 48,000, reports suggest.

Apple had originally planned to launch all three iPhones at their Keynote event in September. However, the latest developments suggest that the 6.1-inch LCD display iPhone will now launch in October.

According to another report by 9to5mac, the device will feature the same glass back as its predecessors from 2017. However, whether the phone will support wireless charging or not is not clear at this point.

Reports further suggest that the 6.1-inch iPhone will feature an aluminium frame, whereas the upcoming iPhone X Plus will sport a stainless steel frame.
First Published on Jul 26, 2018 02:57 pm

tags #Apple #Technology #world

