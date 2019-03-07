App
Last Updated : Mar 07, 2019 02:06 PM IST

Apple to allow repairing iPhones with third-party batteries: Report

This updated repair policy is only applicable to third-party iPhone batteries. Apple would not accept iPhones that have third-party logic boards, microphones or any component installed in them

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Apple has had a strict policy with repairing of its products globally. The company has been following a policy of not accepting iPhones for repairs if third-party repair companies have previously fixed it. However, a report claims that Apple is now changing its policy, giving iPhone users an option to repair their iPhones at Apple service centres even if they have third-party batteries in their phones.

According to an internal memo confirmed by MacRumors, Apple would allow servicing of iPhones that have after-market batteries installed in them. Users with third-party batteries in their iPhones would be able to get their iPhones repaired at Genius Bars and various Apple Authorised Service Providers (AASP). The Genius Bars and AASPs have been informed to accept such iPhones if there is no battery-related problem in the smartphone. This includes repairing of the logic board, camera-unit, microphone, etc. which are applicable for a servicing fee.

The memo also states that if the problem is related to the battery itself, Genius Bars and AASPs can collect the iPhones and replace with an original battery by Apple for standard charges. The service centres have been asked to drain the battery to 60 per cent or less before starting any repairs. If there is any damage to the battery, or if any tabs are broken or missing, service centres are allowed to replace the iPhone for the cost of a battery replacement only after the user’s consent.

This updated repair policy is only applicable to third-party iPhone batteries. This can be very cost effective for iPhone owners who can now get their batteries replaced at a much lower price. Apple would not accept iPhones that have third-party logic boards, microphones or any component installed in them. The company would, however, accept iPhones that are under warranty and have third-party displays installed. The company had made a change in the policy last year wherein service centres were asked to accept, inspect and repair such iPhones if the inspection adhered to Apple’s repair policy. For out-of-warranty iPhones, the company offers to replace the product with standard out-of-warranty charges.Apple carried out a global battery replacement program wherein the company replaced over 11 million batteries in a year, 10 times more than usual. The battery replacement program was available in India as well under which under-warranty iPhones would get a free battery replacement if their battery health were below 70 per cent whereas out-of-warranty devices were charged Rs 1,995 for the same.
First Published on Mar 7, 2019 02:06 pm

