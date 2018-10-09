Amazon Great Indian Festival sale goes live for Prime Members: These are the best deals

Amazon is all set to kick-off its annual festive sale 'Great Indian Festival'. The six-day sale will commence on October 10, 12 am, and will be on for 5 days.

However, Amazon has already opened the window for its Prime members, a good 12 hours ahead of regular customers.

As part of the sale, Amazon has tied up with State Bank of India. Customers making purchases using SBI cards will get instant discounts of up to 10 percent along with additional cashback.

Users can also avail of no-cost EMIs on major debit and credit cards. Prime members can avail of a 'Bonus Offer' on October 9, which will give them 10 percent extra cashback on a purchase of Rs 6,000 or more.

The sale offers heavy discounts on smartphones, televisions, household and electronic appliances, cameras, headphones, fashion apparels, clothes, car and bike accessories, furniture, and air conditioners, among other things.

Here is a list of some of the most exciting offers users can avail:

The OnePlus 6 is available at a discounted price of Rs 29,999, for the 6GB RAM and 64GB storage version. Apart from a no-cost EMI option, customers will also get a 1-year screen replacement guarantee free of cost, wherein the company will replace the screen in case it breaks.

The Samsung Galaxy S9 is available for Rs 42,990, down from its original price of Rs 57,900. The smartphone features a 5.8-inch Quad HD+ Super Amoled Infinity display and runs on an Exynos 9810 processor.

Another smartphone from the Korean giant -- the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 -- will come at a discounted price of Rs 43,990. Both these devices come with an offer of additional discount worth Rs 3,000 on exchange.

The Honor Play will be available for Rs 18,999, along with a Rs 1,000 Amazon Pay cashback and no-cost EMI. The gaming smartphone is powered by Huawei's powerful Kirin 970 chipset.

Amazon is offering discounts on Redmi products as well, which include the Redmi 6 Pro -- available for a starting price of Rs 10,999 --, the Redmi Y2 64GB -- available for Rs 10,999.

Meanwhile, the 32GB version of the Redmi Y2 will be available for only Rs 8,999. Also, the budget smartphone Redmi 6A will be available in flash sales every two hours today.

The Realme 1 will cost Rs 10,490, down from its original price of Rs 12,990. Apart from no-cost EMI, the device also comes with 1-year free-of-cost screen replacement, worth Rs 4,000.

Amazon has also lined up the Vivo V9 Pro, which goes on sale for the first time in India today. The phone will be available for Rs 17,990, along with a 1-year free-of-cost screen replacement offer worth Rs 6,000. Customers will be able to buy the Amazon Echo Dot for Rs 1,499.

Mid-range smartphone Mi A2 will sell at a discounted price of Rs 14,999, down from its original price of Rs 16,999.

Other than these, offers also extend to applicances such as air-conditioners (starting Rs 16,990 at no cost EMI), washing machines, refrigerators, and televisions at up to 40 percent off, fashion accessories at up to 90 percent off, along with an extra 15 percent cashback on Amazon Fashion prepaid orders.