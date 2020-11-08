Amazon Diwali Sale 2020: 'Music Fest' discounts launched on audio products; Check out the best deals on headphones

Aiming to attract music enthusiasts this Diwali season, Amazon India on November 7 announced 'Music Fest' under its ongoing Great Indian Festival Finale Days.

Through the Music Fest, Amazon is offering great deals and discounts on a wide range of headphones, earbuds, wireless earphones, wireless neckband and other products in the category. among others.

The online e-merchant stated that customers can avail up to 75 percent discounts on headphone from popular brands like boAt, Sony, JBL, OnePlus, Samsung, Sennheiser, Infinity, Mi, Blaupunkt, Bose, among others, reports Hindu BusinessLine.

Amazon.in also said that apart from discounts on brands, customers can save more with 10 per cent instant discount on SBI Credit Cards on a minimum order value of Rs 5,000 and above.

Here are some of the top deals:

1) Infinity (JBL) Glide 120 Metal in-Ear Wireless Flex Neckband with Bluetooth 5.0 and IPX5 Sweatproof. This is available for Rs 899.

2) Sony WF-1000XM3 Earbuds: The WF-1000XM3 headphones will be available at a price of Rs 14,990.

3) boAt Airdopes 441 TWS Ear-Buds: Equipped with 6mm drivers for immersive sound, the TWS Airdopes 441 will be available for Rs 1,999.

4) Jabra Elite 65t Alexa Enabled True Wireless Earbuds. It is available for Rs 3,999.

Leaf Bass Wireless Bluetooth Headphones with Hi-Fi Mic. This is available for Rs 879.