172@29@17@248!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|technology|gadgets|amazon-diwali-sale-2020-music-fest-discounts-launched-on-audio-products-check-out-the-best-deals-on-headphones-6088461.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=true

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
Moneycontrol
WEBINAR :Register now for Commodity Ki Paathshala on Edible Oil Segment 2020-21, Nov 10 at 5PM
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyGadgets
Last Updated : Nov 08, 2020 05:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Amazon Diwali Sale 2020: 'Music Fest' discounts launched on audio products; Check out the best deals on headphones

Customers can avail up to 75 percent discounts on headphone from popular brands like boAt, Sony, JBL, OnePlus, Samsung, Sennheiser, Infinity, Mi, Blaupunkt, Bose, among others.

Moneycontrol News
File image
File image

Aiming to attract music enthusiasts this Diwali season, Amazon India on November 7 announced 'Music Fest' under its ongoing Great Indian Festival Finale Days.

Through the Music Fest, Amazon is offering great deals and discounts on a wide range of headphones, earbuds, wireless earphones, wireless neckband and other products in the category. among others.

The online e-merchant stated that customers can avail up to 75 percent discounts on headphone from popular brands like boAt, Sony, JBL, OnePlus, Samsung, Sennheiser, Infinity, Mi, Blaupunkt, Bose, among others, reports Hindu BusinessLine.

Close

Amazon.in also said that apart from discounts on brands, customers can save more with 10 per cent instant discount on SBI Credit Cards on a minimum order value of Rs 5,000 and above.

related news

Read: Flipkart, Amazon Diwali Sale 2020: Check out the best deals on mobile phones

Here are some of the top deals:

1) Infinity (JBL) Glide 120 Metal in-Ear Wireless Flex Neckband with Bluetooth 5.0 and IPX5 Sweatproof. This is available for Rs 899.

2) Sony WF-1000XM3 Earbuds: The WF-1000XM3 headphones will be available at a price of Rs 14,990.

3) boAt Airdopes 441 TWS Ear-Buds: Equipped with 6mm drivers for immersive sound, the TWS Airdopes 441 will be available for Rs 1,999.

4) Jabra Elite 65t Alexa Enabled True Wireless Earbuds. It is available for Rs 3,999.

5) Leaf Bass Wireless Bluetooth Headphones with Hi-Fi Mic. This is available for Rs 879.
First Published on Nov 8, 2020 05:23 pm

tags #Amazon #Amazon Sale #Diwali 2020 #Great Indian Festival

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.