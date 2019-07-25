Future-ready MSMEs betting big time on technology

Namita Vikas & Sumit Gupta

The Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise (MSME) sector has been the lifeblood of India’s growth story accounting for approximately 37 percent of the country’s Gross Domestic Product and a third of its industrial output.

As one of the country’s largest employers, India’s MSME sector continues to receive heightened encouragement from the current government in the form of holistic schemes such as the Pradhan Mantri MUDRA Yojana (PMMY) and the Credit Guarantee Funds Trust for Micro & Small Enterprises (CGTMSE) Schemes that have enabled MSMEs to source small-ticket loans from banks, Microfinance Institutions and Non-banking Financial Companies (NBFCs) thereby increasing access to credit.

The CGTMSE scheme in particular has been revamped since its launch, with guarantee limits enhanced from INR 1 crore to INR 2 crore. As of FY19, a total of 34.60 lakh guarantees have been approved, totalling to an impressive INR 1.76 lakh crore. Further, the recent simplification of cash-flow stream for Input Tax Credit by the central government will also contribute to easing liquidity amongst MSMEs. While there remain some transition related issues on the unified tax regime, the long-term gains will outlive the short-term pain.

Driving growth through banking and technology

The Government’s drive towards a formalized economy, coupled with digital innovations by fintechs or fintech-bank consortiums also creates a roadmap for simplified access to credit. Fintechs and banks have been collaborating to develop emerging technology-based offerings, and digital outreach to enhance the availability of MSME financing. New age technologies, like predictive analytics and artificial intelligence are able to help in real time decisions, thus reaching out to the last mile customer.

The FY20 budget has further boosted the sector with the government deciding to lower the tax rate for companies with an annual turnover of up to INR 400 Cr to 25%. The proposal to create a platform for MSMEs, which enables filing of bills and payments will help eliminate delays and improved cash-flows in the sector.

The platform can be modelled on NHAI, where bidding and grants were used to efficiently create private sector participation. In addition to billing, invoicing and payments on cloud infrastructure, the platform should also house accounting and financing – thereby creating a true ’MSME Cloud Infra’. SaaS-based payment model would also eliminate the need for heavy investments from MSMEs availing the platform. This has the potential to prove pivotal in creating significant digital footprint, leading to real-time credit evaluation of MSMEs, enabling lenders to offer real time access to need-based credit

Steering the sector towards sustainable growth

As critical elements of the supply chains of larger corporates, MSMEs reach a large segment of consumers and geographies indirectly. The consumer demand from these geographies has been shifting, moving towards sustainable and ethically sourced products. The global push towards greener, more sustainable supply chains is an opportunity for the sector to embrace sustainability, focus on developing resource efficiencies and embark on its next wave of growth.

Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises have for decades been the backbone of India’s vibrant economy, supporting the livelihoods of over 100 million people and embedding themselves in the supply chain of almost every product manufactured in the country. Driven by technology and environmentally and socially sustainable business models, the MSME sector can not only propel the Indian economy ahead, but also help accelerate the country’s transition to a low-carbon economy.