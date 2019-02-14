Fuji Xerox, Esker to offer Cloud-based Accounts Payable Automation in APAC

Fuji Xerox has announced a partnership with Esker, an AI-driven process automation solutions provider, to offer Accounts Payable Automation Solution which would enhance the efficiency of accounts payable (AP) management processes. The Solution was first provided by Fuji Xerox New Zealand, and the partnership with Esker has been expanded to make the Solution now available in APAC region.

The partnership would allow Fuji Xerox to offer comprehensive solutions in AP process management entailing Esker’s solutions to help its customers resolve a broad range of operational issues. Esker, for its part, will expand its reach in Asia Pacific by utilizing Fuji Xerox’s direct sales network.

The Solution will combine Fuji Xerox’s cultivated solution-building and other consultation know-how pertaining to document management with Esker’s cloud-based solution, to help improve overall operational efficiency by linking up the full document lifecycle from application, billing, approval to storage with various accounting management systems.

In addition to streamlining the complex bill processing previously carried out manually, Fuji Xerox will shorten the lead time required between application and approval, visualize unpaid amounts and bills to be processed, and support stronger governance.