Fuel for India 2020 | Mark Zuckerberg, Mukesh Ambani to address event: How to watch live

Facebook is hosting 'Fuel for India 2020', which will see its chief Mark Zuckerberg and Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani engage in a conversation around opportunities in India, the way digital can accelerate economic progress, and how small businesses will be a key part of the global recovery going forward.

The event will be held on December 15 and 16 from 10 am onwards.

Fuel for India 2020: List of speakers and who they are

Facebook India vice-president and managing director Ajit Mohan said the event would showcase how institutions - non-profits, individuals using Facebook groups, businesses, and creators - are leveraging Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp.

"We believe that the story that of our work in India, across our apps, the impact is so wide that this was an opportunity for us to tell those stories but really relying on our partners and creators to talk about how they're using our platforms," he added.

Facebook Fuel for India: Mark Zuckerberg, Mukesh Ambani to speak

The event will see participation from top leaders at Facebook and its group companies, and partners. These include Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg, Instagram head Adam Mosseri, Unacademy co-founder Gaurav Munjal, Whitehat Jr founder Karan Bajaj and Samsung India Senior VP Asim Warsi among others.

Here's how to watch Fuel for India 2020 event live:

> Go to Facebook Fuel for India website or click here

> Enter your name and email id

> Click on register

Once registered, you will receive all the updates in your mail.

: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.