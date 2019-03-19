FSS launches Authentication Solution to Secure Digital Transactions

FSS (Financial Software and Systems), a global payments technology company, has launched FSS Secure3D, its new-generation adaptive authentication solution based on the EMVCo 3DS 2.0 protocol.

Globally, across regions, banks need to implement 3DS2.0 between 2019 and 2020. FSS’ product is amongst the top 20 globally to be EMVCO 3DS 2.0 certified.

With the growth of digital commerce, card not present fraud attacks have become more sophisticated. According to The Nilson Report, globally, losses from remote fraud could amount to USD 44 billion by 2025.

FSS Secure3D extends a frictionless approach to authenticate cardholders and to safeguard customers against fraud.

The solution deploys advanced machine learning algorithms to learn customer transaction behavior to detect anomalous transactions and continually adjust risk controls in line with evolving fraud patterns.

Issuers can use a combination of variables including merchant, cardholder, device, location and transaction related parameters to risk score each transaction and determine if it was initiated by a legitimate cardholder.

Speaking on the launch, Suresh Rajagopalan, President Retail Payments, FSS, stated; "Secure and seamless transaction journeys are a strategic differentiator for new-age commerce. FSS Secure3D improves risk-based decisioning capabilities and enables issuers find the sweet spot between strengthening anti-fraud measures and delivering frictionless transaction experiences. The fact that FSS is among the first few service providers globally to achieve EMVCo certification reflects our product leadership position."