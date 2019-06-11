From the next Xbox console to xCloud: Here's everything Microsoft announced at E3 2019

Microsoft recently concluded its big E3 conference at the Los Angeles Convention Center, and there’s a lot in store for console and PC gamers alike. Among its biggest announcement was the hardware and capabilities of the next-gen Xbox console and Project xCloud, Microsoft’s cloud gaming service.

Project Scarlett

Microsoft confirmed the next-gen Xbox, codenamed Scarlett would launch in the Holiday period in 2020. The company also confirmed that its upcoming Xbox would support 8K graphics, ray tracing and 120 fps. The new Xbox will also feature a super-fast SSD instead of an HDD. It will sport AMD hardware in the form of a custom Ryzen chip based on Zen 2 architecture and GPU based on RDNA architecture.

Project xCloud

Microsoft has officially put Google Stadia and Nvidia GeForce Now on notice with the reveal of Project xCloud. The company confirmed xCloud, the company’s game streaming service, will be launching in October 2019. Microsoft is allowing users to turn their Xbox One into a personal console server.

So, rather than use gaming PC hardware in a datacenter, Microsoft is letting Xbox One users turn their consoles into personal and free xCloud servers. xCloud will also allow users to stream their entire Xbox One library on a variety of other devices.

Xbox Elite Controller

The newly launched Xbox Elite controller refreshes the hit Elite series Xbox controller. The new controller features adjustable tension thumbsticks, up to 40 hours of rechargeable battery life and new interchangeable components. The new controller also offers limitless customisation with the Xbox Accessories app.

Microsoft also announced a series of games at its E3 press conference.

The much-awaited Gears 5 and Halo Infinite was announced with the former scheduled to debut on the 10th of September, while the latter set to release sometime in 2020.

Cyberpunk 2077 finally got a release date (April 16th, 2020). CD Projekt Red’s open-world epic will also see Keanu Reeves starring in the game.

Microsoft also gave us a first look at Elden Ring, a fantasy game developed in collaboration with FromSoftware (Dark Souls creator) and George R.R Martin (Game of Thrones author).

Microsoft is also releasing several other titles like Flight Simulator, The Outer Worlds, Minecraft Dungeons, Bleeding Edge and more.