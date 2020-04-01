From the Huawei P40 Pro to the Redmi K30 Pro Zoom: best smartphones launched in March 2020

March 2020 saw two amazing gaming smartphones and the two best smartphone camera setups. Carlsen Martin 1/11 Oppo Find X2 Pro | The Oppo Find X2 Pro was one of the best, if not the best, smartphones to arrive in March. While the Chinese smartphone manufacturer launched two versions of its flagship Find X2 series, the Pro variant delivers a premium flagship experience. The Find X2 Pro has one of the best smartphone camera setups in the world. Moreover, it also gets a first of its kind 120Hz QHD+ display, and unlike the Galaxy S20 series, the Find X2 Pro’s 120Hz refresh rate can be used at full resolution. Other features of the Find X2 Pro include super-fast wired charging, a flagship chipset, 5G connectivity, and an IP68 rating. The Oppo Find X2 Pro is priced at €1,199 (Approx. Rs 1,00,000) and will arrive in early May. 2/11 Huawei P40 Pro | Huawei P40 series was one of the most anticipated smartphone launches of the year. The company unveiled three flagship P series phones, including the P40, P40 Pro and P40 Pro+. However, the Huawei P40 Pro+ is super expensive, while the standard P40 makes too many compromises, making the P40 Pro the best smartphone in the series. DxOMark rates the front and rear camera setup on the P40 Pro as the best in the business and given those impressive camera specifications, it is hard to argue otherwise. Additionally, you also get an IP rating, a high refresh rate OLED display, fast wired and wireless charging, and a flagship 5G chipset. The P40 Pro runs on Android 10 with Huawei Mobile Service replacing Google’s mobile ecosystem. The Huawei P40 Pro is priced at €999 (Approx. Rs 82,300) and will go on sale on April 7. 3/11 Black Shark 3 Pro | The Black Shark 3 Pro is one of the most impressive gaming smartphones we’ve seen. Two standout features about this handset are its unapologetic gaming-centric design and a massive 7.1-inch QHD+ OLED panel with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 270Hz touch sampling rate. The Black Shark 3 Pro opts for a 64-megapixel triple-camera setup and a massive battery with super-fast charging as well as magnetic charging support. The phone features a Snapdragon 865 SoC with support for 5G connectivity and Wi-Fi 6. The company has also added physical popup buttons that can last at least 3,00,000 presses without any issues. The Black Shark 3 Pro starts at a price of CNY 4,699 (Approx. Rs 50,200). 4/11 Vivo NEX 3S 5G | Vivo launched the updated NEX 3 handset for 2020. The Vivo NEX 3S 5G keeps the trademark NEX 3 design with its Waterfall AMOLED display with extreme curvature and the addition of HDR10+ support. The 64-megapixel triple camera setup on the back remains unchanged. The NEX 3S 5G also offers a full-screen display without a notch. Instead, Vivo opts for a popup selfie camera with an LED flash module. The Vivo NEX 3S is updated with the Snapdragon 865 SoC and improved LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage standards. The Vivo NEX 3S 5G starts from CNY 4,998 (Approx. Rs 53,550). 5/11 Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro Zoom | March 2020 was undoubtedly the month of 5G flagships. Xiaomi diverted from its general strategy launching two Redmi K30 Pro smartphones. The Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro and Redmi K30 Pro Zoom arrived with the new Snapdragon 865 SoC, 5G connectivity, a 64-megapixel quad-camera setup and a full-screen FHD+ AMOLED display. The big difference between the two phones is highlighted in the name. The Redmi K30 Pro Zoom gets a telephoto camera with a higher megapixel count and optical image stabilization on both the telephoto and primary camera sensors. The Redmi K30 Pro series also supports 4K video recording at up to 60 fps and 8K video capture at up to 30 fps. The Redmi K30 Pro and K30 Pro Zoom starts from CNY 2,999 (Approx. Rs 32,150) and CNY 3,799 (Approx. Rs 40,700), respectively. 6/11 Nubia Red Magic 5G | March 2020 gave us not one but two premium gaming smartphones. The first was the Black Shark 3 Pro, while the second and equally impressive was the Nubia Red Magic 5G. The Red Magic 5G is a spec sheet beast with its Snapdragon 865 5G chipset paired with up to 16GB of RAM. The phone also features an enhanced liquid cooling system with a physical fan under the hood. The Red Magic 5G also sports an industry-leading FHD+ AMOLED panel with an impressive 144Hz refresh rate and 300Hz touch sampling rate. On the back, you get a 64-megapixel triple camera setup and an RGB light panel. The phone features super-fast charging and runs on Android 10. The Nubia Red Magic 5G starts from CNY3,799 (Approx. Rs 40,700). 7/11 Nokia 8.3 5G | Nokia announced its first 5G smartphone last month. The Nokia 8.3 5G arrived as a premium mid-range offering with a hefty price tag. According to HMD Global, the Nokia 8.3 5G is a futureproof 5G solution and supports more 5G bands than the premium 5G flagships. The Nokia 8.3 features a 64-megapixel quad-camera setup on the back with some impressive capabilities. The phone is powered by a Snapdragon 765G chipset with an integrated 5G modem. The Nokia 8.3 5G runs on stock Android 10 and is part of the Android One programme. The phone will arrive sometime in the summer and starts at €599 (Approx. Rs 49,500). 8/11 Realme 6 & Realme 6 Pro | Realme have unveiled three smartphones in the month of March, including the Realme 6, Realme 6i and Realme 6 Pro. The Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro offers big upgrades over the Realme 5 series. The smartphone offer impressive upgrades like a 64-megapixel quad-camera setup, 30W fast charging, a premium design and a higher refresh rate LCD panel. The Realme 6 Pro is the best of the lot, opting for a more complete camera setup with a primary, an ultrawide, a telephoto, and depth sensor. Additionally, the Realme 6 Pro sports a primary and an ultrawide camera on the front. The Realme 6 starts from Rs 12,999, while the Realme 6 Pro is available for as low as Rs 16,999. The Realme 6i hasn’t launched in India yet but is priced at €200 (Roughly Rs 16,550) in Europe. 9/11 Honor 30S | Huawei sub-brand Honor launched its first Honor 30 smartphone in March. The Honor 30S is a premium mid-range smartphone and the first to use a Kirin 820 5G chipset that is said to deliver flagship-grade AI performance and is said to be as fast as the Snapdragon 855 SoC. The Honor 30S boasts a 64-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel telephoto camera, 8-megapixel ultrawide lens and 2-megapixel depth sensor. The phone packs an FHD+ IPS LCD panel with a punch hole notch. The Honor 30S runs on Magic UI 3.1.1 based on Android 10 but loses out on Google’s Mobile Services. The Honor 30S only recently launched in China and is priced from CNY 2,399 (Approx. Rs 25,700). 10/11 Samsung Galaxy M21 | Samsung unveiled a new value-oriented handset for budget consumers. After adding the Galaxy M31 in February, the South Korean tech giant unveiled the Galaxy M21 and Galaxy M11 in March. The Galaxy M21 offers a 64-megapixel triple camera setup and a fingerprint reader on the back. The phone gets an FHD+ sAMOLED display and packs a massive 6,000 mAh battery. The Galaxy M21 runs on Android 10-based on One UI 2.0. The Samsung Galaxy M21 starts from Rs 12,999 in India. 11/11 Redmi Note 9 Pro Max | Xiaomi also launched the Redmi Note 9 series last month. The Redmi Note 9 Pro and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max arrived with a new mid-range chipset, excellent quad-camera setup, a premium design and bigger battery. Xiaomi also rebranded the Redmi Note 9 Pro as the Redmi Note 9S in Singapore. The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max was the undoubted star of the show. The phone has four cameras on the back with a 64-megapixel camera at the helm. You also get a massive 5,020 mAh battery with 33W super-fast charging. The Redmi Note 9S, Note 9 Pro and Note 9 Pro Max, all use a Snapdragon 720G chipset. The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max starts from Rs 14,999 in India. First Published on Apr 1, 2020 05:01 pm