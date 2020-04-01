From the Huawei P40 Pro to the Redmi K30 Pro Zoom: best smartphones launched in March 2020

Huawei P40 Pro | Huawei P40 series was one of the most anticipated smartphone launches of the year. The company unveiled three flagship P series phones, including the P40, P40 Pro and P40 Pro+. However, the Huawei P40 Pro+ is super expensive, while the standard P40 makes too many compromises, making the P40 Pro the best smartphone in the series. DxOMark rates the front and rear camera setup on the P40 Pro as the best in the business and given those impressive camera specifications, it is hard to argue otherwise. Additionally, you also get an IP rating, a high refresh rate OLED display, fast wired and wireless charging, and a flagship 5G chipset. The P40 Pro runs on Android 10 with Huawei Mobile Service replacing Google’s mobile ecosystem. The Huawei P40 Pro is priced at €999 (Approx. Rs 82,300) and will go on sale on April 7.