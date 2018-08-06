From tech perspective, GST has made workflow simpler and easier to manage: Clover Infotech

Managing Director of IT services firm Clover Infotech, Javed Tapia, in an interview with Moneycontrol, spoke about how GST has led to companies digitising faster and how it has helped customers by leveraging its core expertise in Oracle.

Q: Could you tell us about the work that Clover Infotech does and the GST compliance work that you do?

A: Clover Infotech is an IT services company has a presence in the Middle East, the US and Europe, apart from India. We've been around for more than 20 years. One of the things that really differentiates us from other IT companies is that a large focus for us has been the India market.

Oracle was our core expertise, and we've broad-based that to include a lot more technology within our ambit because of the need of our customers.

Where we are today is because about 65-70% of our business comes from the financial services industry. But we are seeing a lot more in terms of clout from other sectors. Another thing for Clover has been our ability to work in a very agile manner with our clients.

For GST, from a technology perspective, the impact has been that companies really have been kind of pressured to migrate to technology to automate processes, and make the entire workflow simpler and easier to manage.

It was a certain disruption in the initial phase, but long term it creates a more level playing field.

The whole GST implementation has created an opportunity for cloud and GST technologies to be implemented. It has also create medium sized organisations to look at how they can automate some of the complexity.

For a GST implementation, you need to be able to access the application infrastructure on a real time and 24x7. Automatically that creates a fairly fertile environment for cloud because it reduces the pressure on any company's internal IT. It eliminates the need for management of resources as well.

Q: Where does Clover you fit into the scheme of things?

A: We have been working closely with a couple of clients, who have decided to have GST compliant software. The one we have expertise is the Oracle one. In some cases we have been able to move customers from an on-premise to a cloud environment.

Q: How does your work tie in with the other thing that you do, especially in finance and other areas?

A: I think the technology backbone we have really ties this together. Customer's needs are dependent on the verticals that they operate in. GST implementation has a significant impact in non-finance industries such as manufacturing, services among others, where we have begun to play a lot more because there is an opportunity with GST implementation.

It has caused us to focus more on the non-BFSI segment as well.

Q: Is there anything that has stood out in your work regarding GST with clients?

A: The initial impact is like you've hit that wall in terms of complexity and getting used to a new system of working, while dealing with technology. Organisations were not that technically integrated with business earlier.

GST was the moment where the push for change was really thrust upon businesses. We didn't have a choice in the matter. The sudden change in business led to a lot more simplicity and business. Everything has now become completely systemised.

Q: With constant changes happening in GST rules, has implementation been a problem?

A: If you're looking at a customised package, you have to take care of all this on your own. When you're looking at a packaged solution where you have an organisation leading this entire customisation effort for you, it is done at the backend.

Q: What other areas do you work in, apart from GST and what are your expansion plans?

A: One area of interest has been digital transformation. That's the buzzword, but that's very true for an organisation of our size. Where we are making a difference is not just getting customers digitally enabled, we are making them aware how to maintain and manage that infrastructure.

Contrary to a lot of other IT service providers, India is our bread, butter and jam. We've looked at it from a complete solution perspective. Whilst we are looking to grow our business, we will operate in whichever geography we do in a localised way. We look at how we can leverage our technology skills and take them to different markets.