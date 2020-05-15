From Redmi Note 9 Pro to Realme Narzo 10: Here are our picks of the best smartphones under Rs 15,000

Realme 6 | Rs 13,999 | MedaiTek G90T | FHD+ IPS LCD 90Hz | 64 MP + 8 MP + 2MP + 2 MP | 4,300 mAh (30W) | The Realme 6 is one of the best smartphones under Rs 15,000. While the Realme 6 may not offer the best specs in any certain area, it does deliver the best overall package for a smartphone at this price. The MediaTek G90T chipset is one of the most powerful chipsets in the mid-range, capable of outperforming the Snapdragon 720G and 730G. Moreover, the phone features a solid design and build quality with a decent battery and the fastest charging of any smartphone on our list. The 64-megapixel quad-camera setup is as good as it gets at this price, while Realme UI is a big improvement in the software department. The Realme 6 is also the only phone on our list with a high refresh rate display.