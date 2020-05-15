From Redmi Note 9 Pro to Realme Narzo 10: Here are our picks of the best smartphones under Rs 15,000

While the Realme 6 may not offer the best specs in any certain area, it does deliver the best overall package for a smartphone at this price Carlsen Martin 1/6 Realme 6 | Rs 13,999 | MedaiTek G90T | FHD+ IPS LCD 90Hz | 64 MP + 8 MP + 2MP + 2 MP | 4,300 mAh (30W) | The Realme 6 is one of the best smartphones under Rs 15,000. While the Realme 6 may not offer the best specs in any certain area, it does deliver the best overall package for a smartphone at this price. The MediaTek G90T chipset is one of the most powerful chipsets in the mid-range, capable of outperforming the Snapdragon 720G and 730G. Moreover, the phone features a solid design and build quality with a decent battery and the fastest charging of any smartphone on our list. The 64-megapixel quad-camera setup is as good as it gets at this price, while Realme UI is a big improvement in the software department. The Realme 6 is also the only phone on our list with a high refresh rate display. 2/6 Honor 9X Pro | Rs 14,999 | Kirin 810 | FHD+ IPS LCD | 48 MP + 8MP + 2MP | 4,000 mAh | With its Kirin 810 SoC, the Honor 9X Pro is the fastest smartphone on our list. Moreover, the Kirin 810 chip has an AI engine comparable to flagship chipsets. While the Honor 9X Pro is priced at Rs 17,999 in India, the company is offering the device for Rs 14,999 during a Special Early Access Sale on May 21. The phone also boasts a pretty capable 48-megapixel triple camera setup on the back and 16-megapixel pop-up selfie camera. The one caveat of this device is the lack of Google Mobile Services. Instead, the 9X Pro uses Huawei Mobile Services with the Huawei AppGallery replacing the Play Store. The Honor 9X Pro only arrives in a single configuration with 6GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. 3/6 Samsung Galaxy M21 | Rs 12,699 | Exynos 9611 | FHD+ sAMOLED | 48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP | 6,000 mAh | The Galaxy M21 may not offer the best performance but excels in software, display and battery life. At 6,000 mAh, the Galaxy M21 has the biggest battery of any smartphone on our list. Moreover, it is also the only phone to feature an OLED panel. The phone also has a decent 48-megapixel triple camera setup and a 20-megapixel selfie shooter. Additionally, Samsung’s One UI software skin is arguably the best in the business. Overall, the Galaxy M21 is an excellent smartphone and will give any device on this list a run for its money. 4/6 Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro | Rs 13,999 | Snapdragon 720G | FHD+ IPS LCD | 48 MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2 MP | 5020 mAh | If the Redmi Note 9 Pro does not seem like a worthy successor to the Note 8 Pro, that is probably because it isn’t. The Note 9 Pro succeeds the standard Redmi Note 8. It offers significant improvements across the board in performance, battery life, and design. The Redmi Note 9 Pro is powered by a Snapdragon 720G chipset, same as the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max. You also get a massive 5,020 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. The FHD+ IPS LCD panel has a hole-punch camera, in line with 2020 smartphones. You also get a 48-megapixel quad-camera setup on the back with a new camera layout. 5/6 Realme Narzo 10 | Rs 11,999 | MediaTek G80 | HD+ IPS LCD | 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP | 5,000 mAh | The Realme Narzo 10 is the only smartphone in India to use the MediaTek G80 chipset, a chipset designed to prioritize graphic power for gaming. Apart from its lacklustre HD+ display, there is very little to complain about on the Narzo 10. The device boasts a 5,000 mAh battery capacity with 18W fast charging support. You also get a 48-megapixel quad-camera setup on the back with a 16-megapixel front camera sitting in a dated waterdrop notch. Again, Realme UI on top of Android 10 will offer a relatively clean UI experience. Additionally, the 128GB storage space is also something to consider. 6/6 Moto G8 Plus | Rs 12,999 | Snapdragon 665 | FHD+ IPS LCD | 48 MP + 16 MP + 5MP | 4,000 mAh | If you are looking for the stock Android experience in an affordable smartphone; then the Motorola G8 Plus is the way to go. On paper, the Moto G8 doesn’t really shine, but it is undoubtedly the right pick if you want the best software without compromising too much on hardware. Overall, the Moto G8 Plus is a pretty solid phone and does very little wrong. The gaming performance of the phone might be a little underwhelming because of that Snapdragon 665 chipset. First Published on May 15, 2020 07:48 pm