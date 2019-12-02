From Realme X2 Pro to OnePlus 7T: These are the best alternatives to premium smartphones

Asus ROG Phone 2 | Rs 37,999 | No, this isn’t a gaming phone list. But the Asus ROG Phone 2 is so much more than a gaming phone. On top of improved cooling and powerful performance via the Snapdragon 855+ chip, the ROG Phone 2 also gets a massive 6,000 mAh battery, the highest we’ve seen on a mainstream smartphone. Asus has also opted for a 120Hz AMOLED display with HDR10 support on the ROG Phone II. The gaming phone also features amazing audio as well as the option to choose between a gaming-centric UI or a near stock-Android experience through the ZenUI skin. For a gaming smartphone, the ROG Phone II packs decent camera performance both on the front and back. The dual-rear camera performance is comparable and better in some areas than that of the OnePlus 7T.