From Realme X2 Pro to OnePlus 7T: These are the best alternatives to premium smartphones

These are the best smartphones under 40,000 rupees. Carlsen Martin 1/8 Realme X2 Pro | Rs 29,999 | The Realme X2 Pro takes the top spot on our list in terms of value, offering top-tier specs at Rs 5,000 less than other phones on our list. The Realme X2 Pro gets a 64-megapixel quad-camera setup, which is arguably one of the best we've come across in the flagship killer market. Moreover, Realme's flagship offers a Snapdragon 855+ chipset as well as a 90Hz AMOLED display, which is the best we've seen on a Realme smartphone. Lastly, the Realme X2 Pro can go from zero to hundred percent in less than forty minutes with 50W SuperVOOC Flash Charge. 2/8 LG G8s ThinQ | Rs 35,990 | The LG G8s ThinQ might be a surprise entry so high up on our list, but there's a good reason for it. Firstly, the LG G8s ThinQ is the only smartphone on this list that offers an IP rating, which may not seem that significant but is a great feature to have. Over the IP68 rating, LG's flagship G series handset gets a triple camera setup on the back that in certain areas can challenge the likes of Samsung's Galaxy S10 series. The G8s ThinQ has to be our pick for the most underrated phone in 2019. 3/8 OnePlus 7T | Rs 37,999 | If you want to own a OnePlus 7 phone, the OnePlus 7T is arguably the best of the lot. The OnePlus 7T is one of the fastest smartphones on the market and does a perfect job of closing the gaps between the OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro. Although you do get a very-high grade display and a slightly bigger battery capacity on the OnePlus 7 Pro, at Rs 5,000 more, we still believe the OnePlus 7T offers everything demanded in a top-tier handset. The OnePlus 7T also gets a 90Hz AMOLED display, a powerful Snapdragon 855+ SoC, and a triple-camera setup. Another great part of owning a OnePlus phone is OxygenOS, which offers one of the best software experiences on Android. 4/8 Asus ROG Phone 2 | Rs 37,999 | No, this isn’t a gaming phone list. But the Asus ROG Phone 2 is so much more than a gaming phone. On top of improved cooling and powerful performance via the Snapdragon 855+ chip, the ROG Phone 2 also gets a massive 6,000 mAh battery, the highest we’ve seen on a mainstream smartphone. Asus has also opted for a 120Hz AMOLED display with HDR10 support on the ROG Phone II. The gaming phone also features amazing audio as well as the option to choose between a gaming-centric UI or a near stock-Android experience through the ZenUI skin. For a gaming smartphone, the ROG Phone II packs decent camera performance both on the front and back. The dual-rear camera performance is comparable and better in some areas than that of the OnePlus 7T. 5/8 Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Edition | Rs 36,990 | The Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Edition may not be as compelling as some of the other smartphones on our list. However, the camera on the Reno 10x Zoom Edition is on par with others on this list. It gets a triple camera setup on the back and a motorized pop-up camera on the front. It also packs all the other features of a flagship smartphone with its Snapdragon 855 SoC, Super AMOLED display and a big battery. The Reno 10x Zoom Edition is the best-looking smartphone on our list. 6/8 Lenovo Z6 Pro | Rs 29,999 | The Lenovo Z6 Pro is every bit as deserving of the flagship killer title than every other phone on this list. At Rs 29,999, the Z6 Pro offers incredibly good value with a Snapdragon 855 SoC, a highly-underrated quad-camera setup and a Super AMOLED display. The Z6 Pro's camera performance may not be the best but gets significant improvements over its predecessor, putting it in the league of other phones on this list. Unlike the Realme X2 Pro, the software experience on the Z6 Pro is pretty close to stock-Android. 7/8 Asus 6z | Rs 27,999 | The Asus 6z or Zenfone 6 is the most innovative smartphone on our list, ditching the traditional notch or pop-up selfie camera for a flippable camera module. The Asus 6z allows you to take selfies and videos on the front camera with the primary 48-megapixel sensor or 13-megapixel ultra-wide lens. Keep in mind; this camera setup is as capable as the rear camera on the OnePlus 7T, Redmi K20 Pro, and other flagship killers. Moreover, the Asus 6z also gets a massive 5,000 mAh battery and runs on a very-clean ZenUI 6, which offers a near-stock Android experience. It also runs on the flagship Snapdragon 855 SoC. If you can overlook the LCD panel, the Asus 6z is an absolute steal for Rs 27,999. 8/8 Redmi K20 Pro | Rs 25,999 | No flagship killer list is complete without the Redmi K20 Pro. The Redmi K20 Pro is the most affordable Snapdragon 855 smartphone. The handset's triple rear camera setup is one of the best you'll get in and around the 25K market space. The two weakness on the Redmi K20 Pro is software and front camera, but it isn't enough to prevent it from offering excellent value at its price. First Published on Dec 2, 2019 04:53 pm