From Realme X2 Pro to OnePlus 7: Here are our picks of the top five smartphones under Rs 30,000

Five best flagship alternatives you can buy under Rs 30,000 Carlsen Martin 1/5 Realme X2 Pro | Rs 29,999 | The Realme X2 Pro is as close as you’ll get to a top tier premium flagship smartphone at this price range. The phone packs a pretty capable quad-camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor at the helm. Moreover, the Snapdragon 855+ mobile platform is easily the best for Android. Not to mention, the 4,000 mAh battery that can be fully juiced up in under 40 minutes with 50W super-fast charging. Additionally, the glass back and front with an aluminium frame gives the device a premium feel, while the Super AMOLED display is bright and refreshes at 90Hz. 2/5 Asus 6z | Rs 27,999 | The Asus 6z offers arguably the best selfies of any smartphone. When we say any, we mean capable of competing with the likes of the Galaxy S10 and Note 10 models, Pixel 4 series as well as Apple’s best. Additionally, the Snapdragon 855 chipset will give you amazing results on the performance front. The 6z also packs a massive 5,000 mAh battery, which should get you a day and half average use. The handset uses ZenUI 6, which is as close to the stock Android experience as it gets. The one drawback is the use of an LCD panel over an OLED. Asus rates its flipping camera module for 200,000 flips. 3/5 OnePlus 7 | Rs 29,999 | The OnePlus 7T is our pick for best value OnePlus 7 series smartphones. However, if you’re strapped for cash and 30K is as far as you’re willing to go, the OnePlus 7 is a pretty good alternative. The primary sensor is still the same as on the 7T and 7 Pro, which means you’re still going to get great photos. The Super AMOLED display is bright and sharp, while the device gets the same flagship Snapdragon 855 chip as its Pro counterpart. You also get the benefits of OxygenOS, which is as good as it gets in terms of software. However, if you are someone who does fancy a rear camera, the standard OnePlus 7 might be somewhat of a letdown. Additionally, the design of the phone does seem a bit dated, making it nearly indistinguishable from the OnePlus 6T. 4/5 Redmi K20 Pro | Rs 25,999 | Redmi K20 Pro offers a triple camera setup on the back to rival that of the OnePlus 7T. The phone sports one of the best displays at this price and a flagship Snapdragon processor. The Redmi K20 Pro may not be the best smartphone under 30000, but it was the first. Several phones on this list have borrowed the same blueprint as the Redmi K20 Pro with a few improvements along the way. At the time of its launch, the K20 Pro was undoubtedly the best smartphone under 30K, and it’s still an excellent phone even today. The only drawbacks we found with the K20 Pro was its poor selfie camera and the MIUI 10 skin, which has since been replaced by an improved MIUI 11. 5/5 Honor 20 | Rs 24,999 | This may not be a phone you’d want to buy at the moment, with the US and China trade war underway, but it is none the less a flagship killer. At Rs 24,999, the Honor 20 is the best value-for-money smartphone on our list and is the best smartphone under 25K. The phone sports a 7nm Kirin 980 SoC, similar to that of the P30 Pro and a quad-camera setup that can rival any on this list. Apart from the lack of Google Mobile Services and an AMOLED panel, the Honor 20 has everything you’d ever desire in a smartphone. First Published on Nov 22, 2019 03:47 pm