From Realme X2 Pro to OnePlus 7: Here are our picks of the top five smartphones under Rs 30,000

OnePlus 7 | Rs 29,999 | The OnePlus 7T is our pick for best value OnePlus 7 series smartphones. However, if you’re strapped for cash and 30K is as far as you’re willing to go, the OnePlus 7 is a pretty good alternative. The primary sensor is still the same as on the 7T and 7 Pro, which means you’re still going to get great photos. The Super AMOLED display is bright and sharp, while the device gets the same flagship Snapdragon 855 chip as its Pro counterpart. You also get the benefits of OxygenOS, which is as good as it gets in terms of software. However, if you are someone who does fancy a rear camera, the standard OnePlus 7 might be somewhat of a letdown. Additionally, the design of the phone does seem a bit dated, making it nearly indistinguishable from the OnePlus 6T.