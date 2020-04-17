From Realme 6 Pro to Galaxy M31: Here are our picks for best camera smartphones under Rs 20,000

Realme 6 Pro | 64 MP, f/1.8 + 8 MP, f/2.3 (Ultrawide) + 12 MP, f/2.5 (Telephoto) + 2 MP, f/2.4 (Macro) | 16 MP, f/2.1 + 8 MP, f/2.2 (Ultrawide) | While the Realme 6 Pro has the same number of cameras as the Poco X2, Realme has a telephoto (On the back) and an ultrawide (On the front) sensor as opposed to two depth sensors on the Poco X2. The Realme 6 Pro has a more complete camera setup than any smartphone on our list. The main camera is tuned to boost sharpness with decent amounts of detail. Dynamic range is not too shabby, while HDR works quite well. However, white balance is off when switching between ultrawide and telephoto camera modes. In terms of selfies, this is the only phone to offer a second ultrawide selfie shooter, which lacks details as compared to the primary selfie camera, but results are great in bright outdoor light. The Realme 6 Pro offers the most versatile front camera setup on our list.