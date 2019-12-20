From premium to entry-level: These are our picks for the best gaming laptops of 2019

There's something for every budget. Carlsen Martin 1/6 Best Overall Gaming Laptop | Asus ROG Strix Scar III | Our pick for the best overall gaming laptop is the Asus ROG Strix Scar III. The Scar III makes no apologies for being a gaming laptop and features several improvements over its predecessor. While you can get this laptop in multiple configurations, the Scar III G531GW was the best of the lot, both in terms of performance and value. The Scar III is also the cheapest gaming laptop with a 240Hz refresh rate. To match the high refresh rate, the Scar III G531GW opts for a 9th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU and an Nvidia RTX 2070 GPU. However, you can get the laptop with a Core i9 chip as well, but that’ll cost an additional Rs 40K. Performance, display, keyboard, build quality, ports, cooling, and audio, Asus has got just about everything right on the Scar III. 2/6 Best Over-the-top Gaming Laptop | Dell Alienware Area 51-m | If money isn't an object and you absolutely want the best of the best, the Dell Alienware Area 51-m. While the Area 51-m is not very practical as a laptop, it is without a doubt, the most powerful laptop commercially available in India. Because of its enormous size, the Alienware Area 51-m has no problem with dealing with heat, and there's simply no question of throttling. Because of the Area 51m's size, Dell has also incorporated a desktop-grade eight-core CPU and a custom Nvidia RTX 2080 GPU. The ultra-powerful laptop also sports a 144Hz G-Sync panel and the best keyboard we have seen on a gaming laptop. Additionally, you can also upgrade the Area-51m's CPU and GPU, not that you'll need to update it. 3/6 Best Thin and Light Gaming Laptop | Asus ROG Zephyrus S | While Razer's best would make a strong case here; availability is a big problem. So if you're looking for a thin and light gaming laptop, you cannot go wrong with the Asus Zephyrus S lineup. These ultra-slim laptop utilises the 9th Gen Intel Core i7 processor and up to an Nvidia RTX 2080 Max-Q GPU. However, Asus' advanced cooling is one of the main reasons the premium Zephyrus S series can go toe-to-toe with laptops that are much thicker and heavier than it. The good part of the Zephyrus series is that there is something for everyone. The new Zephyrus G and M laptops are ideal mid-rangers, which will get you a good balance between work and play, while the Zephyrus S series delivers incredible performance in a sleek and portable package. 4/6 Best Entry-level Gaming Laptop | Dell G3 | The Dell G3 15 is our pick for the best entry-level gaming laptop. The G3 may not be the most affordable gaming laptop, but it is good at everything it does, unlike other entry-level laptops that will compromise on some features. The best G3 15 combo is getting it with the 9th Gen Intel Core i5 and Nvidia GTX 1650. What you get with the G3 15 is good performance, an excellent display, impressive audio, top-notch cooling, decent battery life, and a nice keyboard. The G3 wins our title for the best entry-level gaming laptop because it does well across the board. 5/6 Best Mid-range Gaming Laptop | Acer Predator Helios 300 | For this category, price-to-performance was the main factor in making our decision. However, the Acer Predator Helios 300 was a completely unexpected entrant. Most of the other laptops in this price range are equipped with GTX 1660 Ti but the Helios 300 one-ups the competition with an RTX 2060 GPU, which alone delivers a more-than-decent performance gain. Moreover, the Predator Helios is a 144Hz refresh rate and an improved cooling system to really let that RTX 2060 and Core i7 go all out. Under Rs 1,50,000, the Helios 300 is the best value laptop you’re going to get. You can also get the Helios 300 in a 9th Gen Intel Core i5 for around 10K less. At the time of writing, the Predator Helios 300 with the Intel Core i7 and RTX 2060 will set you back Rs 1,22,990, while the Core i5 variant costs Rs 1,11,990. 6/6 Best Gaming Laptop Innovation | Asus ROG Mothership | There were two laptops that really stood out in terms of innovation this year, the Asus ROG Mothership and the Acer Predator Helios 700. Both incorporated a new and improved method of dealing with heat. The Helios 700 gets the new Hyper Drift keyboard, which shifts the keyboard to the bottom, creating a massive opening for ventilation on the top of the keyboard. The ROG Mothership, on the other hand, moves all the components of the laptop behind the screen. Of the two, the Mothership does a much better job of cooling at the cost of portability (In that using it on your lap is impossible), while the Helios 700 is the more practical of the two. However, in terms of innovation, we'd have to give this round to the Mothership. Just take a look at the Asus ProArt Studiobook One which is more powerful and portable than the Mothership. So, in terms of innovation, we'd have to give this round to Asus. First Published on Dec 20, 2019 04:27 pm