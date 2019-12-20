From premium to entry-level: These are our picks for the best gaming laptops of 2019

Best Gaming Laptop Innovation | Asus ROG Mothership | There were two laptops that really stood out in terms of innovation this year, the Asus ROG Mothership and the Acer Predator Helios 700. Both incorporated a new and improved method of dealing with heat. The Helios 700 gets the new Hyper Drift keyboard, which shifts the keyboard to the bottom, creating a massive opening for ventilation on the top of the keyboard. The ROG Mothership, on the other hand, moves all the components of the laptop behind the screen. Of the two, the Mothership does a much better job of cooling at the cost of portability (In that using it on your lap is impossible), while the Helios 700 is the more practical of the two. However, in terms of innovation, we'd have to give this round to the Mothership. Just take a look at the Asus ProArt Studiobook One which is more powerful and portable than the Mothership. So, in terms of innovation, we'd have to give this round to Asus.