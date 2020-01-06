From powerful to affordable: These were the best laptops of 2019

Best MacBook | 16-inch Apple MacBook Pro | When you consider Apple doesn’t really release all that many laptops, there might be questions as to why this category even exists. But the recently released 16-inch MacBook Pro does so many things better than its predecessor that it has more than earned its place here. Two of the best improvements on the new MacBook Pro are the new Magic Keyboard and an improved cooling system to deal with thermal throttling issues of its predecessors. The new 16-inch MacBook Pro is arguably one of the best we’ve seen in a while. The notebook packs up to an Intel Core i9 CPU and the AMD Radeon Pro 5500M graphics with 4GB of GDDR6 VRAM. While the new 16-inch MacBook Pro is expensive, it did debut at the same price as its predecessor.