From powerful to affordable: These were the best laptops of 2019

1/6 Best Laptop for Content Creators | Asus ZenBook Pro Duo | The Asus ZenBook Pro Duo is our pick for the best laptop for content creators. The high-end ZenBook Pro Duo will set you back little over two lakhs but gives new meaning to multi-tasking. The standout feature of the ZenBook Pro Duo is its second screen, which sits right under the display, thus shifting the keyboard lower down and the touchpad to the side. The two touchscreens on the ZenBook Pro Duo offer up to 4K resolution, and you even have a 4K OLED panel option. The ZenBook Pro Duo packs up to a 9th Gen Intel Core i9 and up to an Nvidia RTX 2060 graphics card. The second screen over the keyboard comes in handy while editing photos or videos, streaming, taking notes, etc. It is, without a doubt, the best implementation of dual screens on a laptop. 2/6 Best Budget Laptop | Acer Aspire A5 | The Aspire A515-52G was our pick for the best affordable laptop in 2019. The notebook delivers a good balance between performance and power efficiency. It also weighs less than 2 kgs and features a portable form factor. The machine offers battery life up to eight hours, which may not be enough to get you through an entire day of work but is still pretty strong at this range. The notebook packs an Intel Core i5-8265U CPU paired with 8GB of RAM and dedicated 2GB Nvidia GeForce MX130 graphics. If you're looking for something with better battery life, we'd recommend Asus' VivoBook 14 X403FA, which will deliver anywhere between 11 to 14 hours of battery life, depending on the task. 3/6 Best MacBook | 16-inch Apple MacBook Pro | When you consider Apple doesn't really release all that many laptops, there might be questions as to why this category even exists. But the recently released 16-inch MacBook Pro does so many things better than its predecessor that it has more than earned its place here. Two of the best improvements on the new MacBook Pro are the new Magic Keyboard and an improved cooling system to deal with thermal throttling issues of its predecessors. The new 16-inch MacBook Pro is arguably one of the best we've seen in a while. The notebook packs up to an Intel Core i9 CPU and the AMD Radeon Pro 5500M graphics with 4GB of GDDR6 VRAM. While the new 16-inch MacBook Pro is expensive, it did debut at the same price as its predecessor. 4/6 Best Professional Mainstream Laptop | Dell XPS 13 (2019) | The Dell XPS (2019) is undoubtedly one of the best professional notebooks' you can get. The new XPS arrives with 10th Gen Intel processing power and is easily one of the best Windows laptops around. The laptop arrives with one of the best-in-class displays at this price-point and offers up to a whopping 19 hours of battery life. The XPS 13 delivers an excellent balance between work and personal use in a 2-in-1 notebook. The new XPS 13 is ideal for work, media consumption and casual gaming but its portability and lasting battery makes it suitable for on-the-go use. 5/6 Best Laptop for Work and Play | Asus ROG Zephyrus G | If you require a laptop for both work and gaming, you cannot go wrong with the Asus ROG Zephyrus G. The G series Zephyrus leans of the side of affordability, unlike the top-tier S series. The Zephyrus G notebook is powered by a six-core AMD Ryzen 7 processor paired with 16GB of RAM, a super-fast 512GB SSD and an Nvidia GTX 1660Ti Max-Q graphics card. At Rs 82,990, this is the only laptop with GTX 1660Ti graphics. The AMD chipset may not be as fast as its Intel counterpart but delivers excellent price-to-performance. Moreover, the AMD-powered notebook also offers arguably the best battery life of a gaming laptop. The combination of CPU, GPU and improved cooling system can handle more than just casual gaming, and multiplayer titles will also run without a hitch. We were also able to run some AAA titles on high settings with playable framerates. 6/6 Most Powerful Laptop | Asus ProArt StudioBook One | The ProArt StudioBook One may not look impressive on the outside but on the inside, and it packs an eight-core Intel Core i9-9980HK CPU paired with 32GB of DDR4 RAM and a super-fast 1TB SSD. But what separates the StudioBook One from other gaming laptops is the fact that it is rocking an Nvidia RTX Quadro 6000 graphics, a professional-oriented graphics that is valued at $4000 in US markets and upwards of four lakh rupees in Indian markets, and that's only for the graphics card. To put it into context, the graphics card on the ProArt StudioBook One alone is more expensive than Dell's Alienware Area 51-m. Moreover, Asus has incorporated the Mothership form factor, which shifts the components to the back of the screen to improve heat dissipation. However, the ProArt StudioBook follows the Mothership form factor at almost half the weight and far greater portability. First Published on Jan 6, 2020 12:37 pm