Last Updated : Sep 26, 2020 01:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

From OnePlus Buds to Mi True Wireless Earphones 2: These are the Best truly-wireless earbuds (TWS) under Rs 7,000 in India

Here are some of the best wireless earbuds that you can buy under Rs 7,000.

Moneycontrol News
Smartphone brands have started removing the 3.5mm headphone jack that was used to connect wired earphones. Making it a thing of the past, many recent smartphones do not feature the audio jack. To make up for it, smartphone OEMs now also offer Bluetooth-based truly wireless earbuds (TWS), ranging across different price segments. Here are some of the best wireless earbuds that you can buy under Rs 7,000.

Oppo Enco W51 (Rs 4,999) | Oppo Enco W51 is the company's first active noise cancellation (ANC) true wireless headphones. The product uses a three-microphone noise reduction solution to avoid interference with by the outside world. The built-in Bluetooth 5.0 chip not only improves the signal anti-interference capability but also prevents any disruptions. Price at ₹ 4,999 OPPO’s latest TWS offering also supports the Qi wireless charging protocol to easily charge the earphone box wirelessly.

OnePlus Buds (Rs 4,990) | Launched at ₹ 4,990, OnePlus Buds feature 13.4mm dynamic drivers with environmental noise-cancelling technology for better sound on voice calls. The charging case of the OnePlus Buds has a USB Type-C port and features the company's Warp Charge standard for fast charging. There is also support for Dolby Atmos, and IPX4 water resistance and feature touch controls for playback, calls, and voice assistance.

Vivo Neo TWS (Rs 5,990) | Vivo Neo TWS boasts 14.2mm dynamic drivers and supports Bluetooth v5.2 support, aptX, and Vivo’s own DeepX Stereo Sound Effects. These earphones come in two colour options – White and Blue and features an Apple Airpod-like stem design. It comes with a battery life of 5.5 hours and 4.2 hours with aptX at 50 percent volume. The Vivo TWS Neo earbuds are available for ₹ 5,990 on Amazon and Flipkart.

Realme Buds Q ( Rs 1,999) | The budget TWS earbuds, Realme Buds Q features 10mm drivers and supports both the SBC and AAC codec. It also offers a super low latency gaming mode at 119ms. The earbuds offer support for the Realme Link app, super-low latency mode, touch controls, and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity. Priced at ₹ 1,999, it features Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity and IPX4 certification for water resistance.

Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 (launch price Rs 4,999/ limited discount offer Rs 3,999): Xiaomi's newly launched Truly Wireless Earbuds feature an AirPods-like earpiece design and come with 14.2mm drivers. Each earbud has a 30mAh battery, whereas the wireless charging case has a 250mAh cell. The earbuds support touch-sensitive controls for music playback and interacting with voice assistants. It also features in-ear detection that automatically pauses music when you take them off and resumes when you put them back on.

First Published on Sep 26, 2020 12:32 pm

tags #OnePlus #Oppo #Realme #TWS #Vivo

