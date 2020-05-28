From OnePlus 8 Pro to Black Shark 3 Pro: Check out the fastest smartphones of 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra | 6.9-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 120Hz | 108 MP + 12 MP + 48 MP + 3D ToF | 5,000 mAh (45W Wired / 15W Wireless) | Samsung’s Galaxy S series phones have never managed to keep pace with the Chinese flagships. But this time, the top-end Galaxy S20 Ultra is not so far behind on the performance front and in fact, well ahead is most other areas. The Galaxy S20 Ultra is powered by a Snapdragon 865 SoC paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.0 storage standards to deliver faster performance. To top it off, Samsung also offers a 120Hz QHD+ AMOLED display, a 108-megapixel quad-camera setup, a 5,000 mAh battery, and everything else that comes with a premium flagship. It is worth noting that the Exynos 990 version of the S20 Ultra cannot hold its own against the other smartphones on this list.