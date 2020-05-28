From OnePlus 8 Pro to Black Shark 3 Pro: Check out the fastest smartphones of 2020

It is worth noting that all the smartphones on our list are powered by the Snapdragon 865 mobile platform. Carlsen Martin 1/10 The Snapdragon 865 chipset is leading the way in terms of performance in 2020. The SD865 mobile platform is the processor of choice for some of 2020’s best flagships. Since most of the 5G flagships of today are currently only available in China, there are quite a few mobile powerhouses that you might not know about. Nevertheless, here are the most powerful smartphones of 2020. It is worth noting that all the smartphones on our list are powered by the Snapdragon 865 mobile platform. 2/10 Nubia Red Magic 5G | 6.65-inch FHD+ AMOLED 144Hz | 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP | 4,500 mAh (55W) | The Nubia Red Magic 5G is a powerful gaming smartphone with a rotating fan inside. The Snapdragon 865 chipset is paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage. The Red Magic 5G also offers an industry-leading 144Hz Super AMOLED display, allowing gamers to take full advantage of its powerful specs.

Black Shark 3 Pro | 7.1-inch QHD+ AMOLED 90Hz | 64 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP | 5,000 mAh (65W) | If there was an award for the "most unapologetic gaming phone", then the Black Shark 3 Pro would win, no questions asked. Like the Red Magic 5G, the Black Shark 3 Pro also has pretty beefy specs with a moving fan inside. The Black Shark 3 Pro opts for a 90Hz display, which seems standard for a gaming phone. However, the panel offers a higher resolution QHD+ resolution. The Black Shark 3 Pro also has physical shoulder buttons that automatically pop-up as soon as you launch a game.

OnePlus 8 Pro | 6.78-inch QHD+ Fluid AMOLED 120Hz | 48 MP + 48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP | 4,510 mAh (30W Wired / 30W Wireless) | The OnePlus 8 Pro takes the focus of gaming, bringing a more balanced approach while maintaining the high-performance standards. The OnePlus 8 Pro's Snapdragon 865 SoC is aided by up to 12GB of LPPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.0 storage, ensuring it can match any phone on the list in terms of raw performance. The phone also offers a high 120Hz refresh rate and QHD+ resolution, allowing users to take advantage of the powerful specifications. Beyond performance, the OnePlus 8 Pro also offers a flagship experience across the board with super-fast wireless charging, an IP rating, clean software, and much-needed camera upgrade.

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro 5G | 6.67-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED 90Hz | 108 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 20 MP | 4,500 mAh (50W Wired / 30W Wireless) | Like the OnePlus 8 Pro, the Mi 10 Pro attempts to offer a more balanced flagship experience. Since its introduction in February, the Mi 10 Pro has consistently found itself atop AnTuTu's list of best-performing smartphones. The Mi 10 Pro is undoubtedly one of the fastest phones on our list but offers so much more beyond performance. The phone offers a bright and sharp 90Hz display along with a 108-megapixel quad-camera setup, which is one of the best in its class.

iQOO Neo3 5G | 6.57-inch FHD+ IPS LCD 144Hz | 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP | 4,500 mAh (44W) | iQOO Neo3 is the cheapest smartphone on our list and the most affordable to pack a Snapdragon 865 chipset. But despite its price, the iQOO Neo3 has more than earned its spot on our list, managing a 600,893 score on AnTuTu. The chipset on the iQOO Neo3 is paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. The Neo3 also opts for a 144Hz refresh rate but uses an LCD panel as opposed to an OLED screen. The primary focus of the Neo3 is to deliver flagship-grade performance at an affordable price, and in that aspect, the device does well above average.

OPPO Find X2 Pro | 6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED 120Hz | 48 MP + 48 MP + 13 MP | 4260 mAh (65W) | The Oppo Find X2 Pro is one of the best and most expensive smartphones on our list. The phone managed the highest score of any smartphone on AnTuTu's list of best-performing Android phones in April 2020. The Oppo X2 Pro is a premium smartphone with flagship chipset, camera, design, and display. The X2 Pro boasts a Snapdragon 865 chipset paired with up to 12GB of LPPDDR5 RAM and 256GB UFS 3.0 storage.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra | 6.9-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 120Hz | 108 MP + 12 MP + 48 MP + 3D ToF | 5,000 mAh (45W Wired / 15W Wireless) | Samsung's Galaxy S series phones have never managed to keep pace with the Chinese flagships. But this time, the top-end Galaxy S20 Ultra is not so far behind on the performance front and in fact, well ahead is most other areas. The Galaxy S20 Ultra is powered by a Snapdragon 865 SoC paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.0 storage standards to deliver faster performance. To top it off, Samsung also offers a 120Hz QHD+ AMOLED display, a 108-megapixel quad-camera setup, a 5,000 mAh battery, and everything else that comes with a premium flagship. It is worth noting that the Exynos 990 version of the S20 Ultra cannot hold its own against the other smartphones on this list.

Vivo NEX 3S 5G | 6.89-inch FHD+ AMOLED 60Hz | 64 MP + 13 MP + 13 MP | 4500 mAh (44W) | The Vivo NEX 3 was one of the best-looking flagships of 2019, and that trend has continued in 2020 with the Vivo NEX 3S 5G. But the Vivo NEX 3S has the performance to match its premium design. The NEX 3S 5G features a Snapdragon 865 chipset paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage making it an extremely fast smartphone. The standout feature of the NEX 3S 5G lies in its Waterfall display which is almost all screen with no notch or bezels.

Realme X50 Pro | 6.44-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED 90Hz | 64 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP | 4200 mAh (65W) | The Realme X50 Pro was the company's first flagship 5G smartphone and the first 5G phone to arrive in India. The X50 Pro is powered by a Snapdragon 865 chipset paired up to 12GB of RAM. The Realme X50 Pro is one of the fastest smartphones on the list and offers a decent balance between price and performance. It is also the cheapest 5G phone available in India.