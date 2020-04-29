From OnePlus 8 Pro to Apple iPhone SE 2020: 10 smartphones you can buy in India after the lockdown

From ultra-premium to entry-level: There is a phone for every budget. Carlsen Martin 1/10 OnePlus 8 & OnePlus 8 Pro | OnePlus has already revealed the price of the OnePlus 8 series in India. The OnePlus 8 starts from Rs 41,999, while the entry-level OnePlus 8 Pro is priced at Rs 54,999. Both phones in the OnePlus 8 series pack a flagship Snapdragon 865 chipset, high refresh rate AMOLED display, premium design, fast-charging support and improved camera setup. The OnePlus 8 Pro takes things to the next level with fast wireless charging support and an IP68 rating for dust and water-resistant. The camera and display on the OnePlus 8 Pro are also significantly better than the standard OnePlus 8. The OnePlus 8 Pro offers a premium smartphone experience equivalent to the Galaxy S20 series, Apple iPhone 11 series and other top-tier flagships. 2/10 Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra | While Samsung sold its Galaxy S20 series in India before the country went on lockdown, the top-tier Galaxy S20 Ultra did not go on sale in the country. The Galaxy S20 Ultra got a price hike after India’s GST rate was increased and is now available for Rs 97,900. The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra packs a flagship chipset, best-in-class display, a massive battery, and 12GB of RAM. The Galaxy S20 Ultra also gets a top-tier 108-megapixel quad-camera setup. The Galaxy S20 Ultra will be the most expensive device to go on sale after the lockdown. 3/10 Apple iPhone SE 2020 | Apple launched its second budget iPhone during this lockdown. The new Apple iPhone SE was launched globally and received a price tag in India. The iPhone SE (2020) starts from Rs 42,500 for the base 64GB model. The 2020 iPhone SE boasts the same chipset as the iPhone 11 series. Moreover, Apple claims that the new iPhone SE camera is as capable as the iPhone 11 Pro’s primary camera in most scenarios. The Apple iPhone SE (2020) is the best value iPhone if you want to join Apple’s ecosystem. 4/10 Xiaomi Mi 10 & Mi 10 Pro | Post lockdown, the flagships are going to keep coming. Xiaomi was supposed to unveil its flagship Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro in March but pushed back the launch because of the pandemic. The Xiaomi Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro both offers a 108-megapixel primary sensor with the latter getting an updated overall setup. The Xiaomi Mi 10 series also boasts a premium design, a high refresh rate AMOLED display and a flagship 5G chipset. While the price of the Mi 10 series has not been unveiled, we believe the Mi 10 will be priced closer to the OnePlus 8, while the Mi 10 Pro will likely compete with the OnePlus 8 Pro. 5/10 Motorola Edge & Edge Plus | Motorola recently launched its first flagship smartphone since 2016. The Motorola Edge Plus arrived with all the specs of a premium smartphone. The Moto Edge+ packs a Snapdragon 865 SoC paired with 12GB of RAM. The phone also boasts a massive battery and wireless charging support. Motorola’s flagship also boasts a 108-megapixel quad-camera setup and a 90Hz FHD+ AMOLED display with a waterfall screen. Motorola also launched a premium mid-range handset alongside the Motorola Edge+. The Moto Edge Plus is priced at USD 999 (Approx. Rs 76,300) in the US, while the standard Motorola Edge costs EUR 699 (Approx. Rs 57,750) in Europe. 6/10 Huawei P40 & P40 Pro | Huawei’s flagship P40 series is expected to arrive in India after the lockdown as the P40, and P40 Pro have already shown up on Huawei’s official Indian website. Huawei revealed the P40 series globally in March with some big improvements across the board. The Huawei P40 and P40 Pro offer the whole flagship experience, with the “Pro” variant rated as the phone with the best camera setup. The Huawei P40 looks more or less like a flagship killer, while the P40 Pro is a premium smartphone that can go head to head with the best. Huawei also unveiled the P40 Pro+, but there is still no confirmation if the phone will arrive in India. 7/10 Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro & Note 9 Pro Max | Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 9 Pro and Note 9 Pro Max were launched before the lockdown in March. The Redmi Note 9 Pro and Note 9 Pro Max are value for money mid-rangers with quad-camera setups, the same Snapdragon 720G chipset, a massive 5,020 battery capacity and a new design. The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max gets an updated 64-megapixel primary shooter and 32-megapixel front camera. The Redmi Note 9 Pro starts from Rs 12,999, while the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is available from Rs 14,999 onwards. However, the price of the two devices may increase because of India’s GST price hike. 8/10 Vivo V19 | Vivo launched a global variant of the V19 earlier in April. While Vivo revealed all the details about the Vivo V19, it did not reveal price and sale date. The Vivo V19 is a mid-range smartphone with six cameras, four on the back and two on the front. The phone also comes with 33W fast-charging support, a Snapdragon 712 SoC and an FHD+ AMOLED display. While Vivo has not confirmed the launch date of the device, we expect the phone to launch in India after the lockdown as both Vivo’s V15 and V17 series have debuted in the country. 9/10 Realme Narzo 10 & Narzo 10A | The launch and sale date for Realme’s Narzo series has been pushed multiple times due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While Realme has not launched the two Narzo devices, there are several details about the devices that have already been revealed. At least one of the two Realme Narzo 10 phones is expected to get a MediaTek G80 chipset, quad-camera setup, and massive battery capacity. The Realme Narzo 10 is expected to replace the Realme 5, while the Realme Narzo 10A is supposed to be a toned-down offering. The Realme Narzo series will likely fall in India’s under 10K smartphone market. The Realme Narzo series will definitely go on sale after the lockdown. 10/10 Motorola Razr | The Moto Razr is expected to arrive in India after the lockdown. The Razr is Motorola’s take on the foldable smartphone and was supposed to arrive in March. The Motorola Razr has already been listed on e-commerce websites and will be priced at Rs 1,24,999 while the price of the phone makes it look like a top-end flagship that is not the case. The Moto Razr is a mid-range smartphone, powered by a Snapdragon 700 series chipset. The Moto Razr is not interested in competing with flagship smartphones but aims to recreate the experience of the nostalgic Razr flip phone of 2004. First Published on Apr 29, 2020 07:44 pm