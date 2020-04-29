From OnePlus 8 Pro to Apple iPhone SE 2020: 10 smartphones you can buy in India after the lockdown

Huawei P40 & P40 Pro | Huawei’s flagship P40 series is expected to arrive in India after the lockdown as the P40, and P40 Pro have already shown up on Huawei’s official Indian website. Huawei revealed the P40 series globally in March with some big improvements across the board. The Huawei P40 and P40 Pro offer the whole flagship experience, with the “Pro” variant rated as the phone with the best camera setup. The Huawei P40 looks more or less like a flagship killer, while the P40 Pro is a premium smartphone that can go head to head with the best. Huawei also unveiled the P40 Pro+, but there is still no confirmation if the phone will arrive in India.