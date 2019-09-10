From Nokia 7.2 to Motorola One Zoom: Here are the best Google Pixel alternatives

Nokia dominates the list. Carlsen Martin 1/5 Nokia 8.1 | The Nokia 8.1 is arguably the best value-for-money Android One smartphone. The phone packs a Snapdragon 710 SoC coupled with up to 6GB of RAM, hardware cable of delivering excellent performance in games. And, while the display on this device might not be OLED, it is one of the best FHD LCD panels out there with HDR support. The Nokia 8.1 also delivers excellent photography results in daylight. The entry-level Nokia 8.1 starts at Rs 15,999. (Image: Nokia) 2/5 Xiaomi Mi A3 | At just Rs 12,999, the Mi A3 is an absolute steal. The triple-camera setup features a 48-megapixel primary sensor as well as depth and ultra-wide lenses. The Mi A3 also gets a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 chipset, up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. Xiaomi’s latest Android one phone also gets an HD+ AMOLED panel and a 4,030 mAh battery capacity. (Image: Xiaomi) 3/5 Motorola One Zoom | The Motorola One Zoom is the company’s best offering. While the Snapdragon 675 SoC might not deliver the best price-to-performance, it packs a crisp OLED display and a quad-camera setup. The 48-megapixel primary sensor is accompanied by an ultra-wide, telephoto, and depth cameras. Additionally, the build quality and design on the One Zoom just appear classy. (Image: Motorola) 4/5 Nokia 9 PureView | The Nokia 9 PureView isn’t just the best Android One handset; it also delivers the best camera performance. The Nokia 9 packs a Snapdragon 845 SoC, a sharp OLED display and five rear cameras. And, while the device is quite impressive on paper, there are several issues with it. The Nokia 9 PureView gets a dated SD845 mobile platform, despite its enormous price tag. Moreover, the device’s five rear cameras have a lower DxOMark score than the one camera on the Pixel 3. You might just be better off getting a Pixel 3 in this case. (Image: Nokia) 5/5 Nokia 7.2 | The Nokia 7.2 was easily the best “value-for-money” smartphone that dropped at IFA 2019. The device rocks the Snapdragon 660 SoC, which is the only let down on this phone, considering the 8.1 gets a higher processor at a lower price point. The 7.2’s LCD panel is easily on the best-the-in-class, while the devices upgraded camera setup is a major upgrade over the 7.1. Lastly, design and build quality on the Nokia 7.2 also feel neat and premium. (Image: Nokia) First Published on Sep 10, 2019 04:41 pm