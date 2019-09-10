From Nokia 7.2 to Motorola One Zoom: Here are the best Google Pixel alternatives

Nokia 9 PureView | The Nokia 9 PureView isn’t just the best Android One handset; it also delivers the best camera performance. The Nokia 9 packs a Snapdragon 845 SoC, a sharp OLED display and five rear cameras. And, while the device is quite impressive on paper, there are several issues with it. The Nokia 9 PureView gets a dated SD845 mobile platform, despite its enormous price tag. Moreover, the device’s five rear cameras have a lower DxOMark score than the one camera on the Pixel 3. You might just be better off getting a Pixel 3 in this case. (Image: Nokia)