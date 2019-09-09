From Nokia 7.2 to Galaxy Fold: Top smartphones that made an appearance at IFA 2019

IFA 2019 gave us some of the best smartphones in the market. From affordable to premium to ultra-premium, we saw several handsets that impressed on different fronts – value, performance, entertainment, etc. But of all the smartphones that made their way to IFA 2019, these five were easily the most impressive of the lot.

Best Performance: Asus ROG Phone 2

The Asus ROG Phone 2 is arguably one of the most powerful smartphones in the market. It is powered by a Snapdragon 855+ SoC coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of UFS 3.0 storage. Asus also revealed a ROG Phone II configured with 12GB of RAM and 1TB of storage at IFA 2019. Moreover, the ROG Phone 2 features optimised cooling and a 6,000 mAh battery to get you through a day of heavy gaming.

Best Value: Nokia 7.2

At IFA 2019, no device delivered a better value proposition than the Nokia 7.2. The newly launched Android One phone sports a 6.3-inch FHD+ LCD panel upfront that supports HDR with wide colour gamut, and fine-tuned colour accuracy. On the back, the Nokia 7.2 gets a 48-megapixel primary sensor, 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and 5-megapixel depth sensor. A 20-megapixel front sensor is housed in the teardrop notch. The Nokia 7.2 is priced at approximately Rs 23,600 in Europe for the base 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage configuration.

Best 5G: Samsung Galaxy A50

The Samsung Galaxy A90 5G attempts to make 5G more affordable without compromising too much on overall smartphone capability. The A90 5G is a full-fledged 5G phone with flagship-grade hardware, but rather than the general $1000 or more price tag that 5G mobile phones carry, the Galaxy A90 5G ($799 – Approx. Rs 57,000) is little more expensive than a Galaxy S10e (Rs 51,600). Additionally, the A90 5G packs a much larger, 6.7-inch FHD+ OLED display as compared to the Galaxy S10e.

Most Innovative: Samsung Galaxy Fold

With no Huawei Mate X in sight, the Galaxy Fold emerged at the top of the list of innovative smartphones at IFA 2019. Despite competition from LG’s G8X ThinkQ Dual Screen, Samsung’s foldable phone was easily the most impressive folding device in Berlin. The Galaxy Fold is expected to launch globally sometime in September.

Best Entertainment: Asus ROG Phone: