From iPhone 11 Pro to Huawei Mate 30 Pro: Our picks from the best of the best

Vivo Nex 3 | The last entrant to our list is the Vivo Nex 3. The Vivo Nex 3 may not be the most impressive phone on the list, but it is undoubtedly the best looking of all other smartphones on this list. The Waterfall display on the Nex 3 covers most of the right and left sides of the phone, while the physical volume and power buttons have been replaced with virtual ones. If you just want a gorgeous looking smartphone that delivers on performance, go with the Nex 3. It’s worth noting that the Vivo Nex 3 cannot compete with Samsung, Apple, Google or Huawei when it comes to overall camera experience.