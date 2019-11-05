From iPhone 11 Pro to Huawei Mate 30 Pro: Our picks from the best of the best

If money is not an option, these are the smartphones you should buy. Carlsen Martin 1/6 Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ | The Galaxy Note 10 Plus is arguably one of the best smartphones to launch in 2019. The Note 10 Plus aces almost every area, offering a beautiful display, stunning design, super-capable camera setup, lasting battery, and blazing performance. The compelling night mode and intriguing video effects are also great additions to the Note 10 series. Considering the excellent functionality of the S Pen, the Galaxy Note 10 Plus is undoubtedly one of the best smartphones on the market. 2/6 Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max | While the Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max isn’t a huge step up from the iPhone Xs Max, they do offer some significant improvements in camera performance. In fact, the iPhone 11 Pro Max is almost indistinguishable from the Xs Max on the front. However, Apple has managed to set the bar in terms of overall camera performance and battery life on its top-end iPhone 11. It also has one of the brightest displays on the market. Price and design are the only two shortcomings of this otherwise excellent phone. 3/6 Google Pixel 4 | The Google Pixel 4XL has several improvements on its predecessor. The Pixel 4 series was the first to get dual rear cameras with a primary and telephoto sensor. While the Pixel 4 XL’s wide notch may seem outdated, there’s so much more to this phone than meets the eye. The display has received an A+ rating by DisplayMate and features a 90Hz refresh rate, a QHD+ resolution as well as around 537ppi. The Google Pixel 4XL improves the already great camera-performance from the Pixel 3 XL. Moreover, it also brings a ton of impressive features to enhance convenience and security. The Google Pixel 4XL is not available in Indian markets. 4/6 Huawei Mate 30 Pro | The Huawei Mate 30 Pro improves on the already impressive P30 Pro. The Mate 30 Pro’s Waterfall display makes the Mate 30 Pro one of the best-looking phones in 2019. However, the screen does fall short in terms of sharpness. The Mate 30 Pro has two massive 40-megapixel sensors, a telephoto lens and a 3D ToF sensor for excellent photography and videography results. The Mate 30 Pro is an almost complete device, but it lacks Google services. However, all of that could change if Huawei receives a special license to continue doing business with Google. 5/6 OnePlus 7T Pro | The OnePlus 7T Pro is easily the best OnePlus handset you can buy if money isn’t an option. The 7T Pro has one of the best displays we’ve seen on a smartphone as it combines a 90Hz refresh rate with a QHD+ resolution to give you a stunning OLED panel. In terms of camera performance, OnePlus still has a bit of catching up to do. However, the 7T Pro is comparably cheaper than other premium devices, while still offering a premium experience. 6/6 Vivo Nex 3 | The last entrant to our list is the Vivo Nex 3. The Vivo Nex 3 may not be the most impressive phone on the list, but it is undoubtedly the best looking of all other smartphones on this list. The Waterfall display on the Nex 3 covers most of the right and left sides of the phone, while the physical volume and power buttons have been replaced with virtual ones. If you just want a gorgeous looking smartphone that delivers on performance, go with the Nex 3. It’s worth noting that the Vivo Nex 3 cannot compete with Samsung, Apple, Google or Huawei when it comes to overall camera experience. First Published on Nov 5, 2019 06:21 pm