App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Sep 10, 2019 06:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

From gaming to mainstream: Here are the best laptops that debuted at IFA 2019

Asus brought us arguably the most power laptop as well as the fastest laptop screen.

Carlsen Martin

Best Gaming | Asus ROG Zephyrus S GX701 | Asus cemented its place at IFA 2019 in Berlin with the ROG Zephyrus S GX701. The new GX701 has the fastest laptop screen in the world, sporting a 300Hz refresh rate. The new Zephyrus S GX701 comes with Intel Core i9 mobile processors coupled with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 to match the staggering 300Hz refresh rate panel.

Best Mainstream | Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 | The new XPS 13 2-in-1 notebook brings new standards of performance and power-efficiency to the XPS series. It is equipped with upgraded 10th Gen Comet Lake hexa-core processor. The ultrabook’s processor packs more cores than most gaming laptops and some PCs.

Best Creative | Acer ConceptD 9 Pro | Acer announced several ConceptD Pro laptops at IFA 2019. At the top of the ConceptD Pro line up sits the ConceptD 9 Pro, which is arguably one of the best laptops that debuted at the event. The device is powered by an 8-core Intel Core i9 processor coupled with an Nvidia Quadro RTX 5000 GPU. The 2-in-1 device features a Pantone Validated 4K Ultra-HD display that swivels around the hinge. The ConceptD 9 Pro is expected to go on sale in November priced at 5499 euros.

Close

Best ChromeBook | Acer Chromebook Spin 315 | Acer introduced several new ChromeBooks at IFA this year. However, the Spin 315 is easily the most impressive of the lot. The new entry-level ChromeBooks come with FHD touch and non-touch displays. Acer is claiming up to 12.5 hours of battery life. The Chromebooks will be available in December, starting at Rs 42,000.

related news

Most Powerful | Asus ProArt StudioBook One | Asus is renowned for packing over-the-top gaming component in slim chassis, but the ProArt SudioBook One takes performance to the next level. The ProArt StudioBook One is arguably one of the most powerful laptops in the world, and it is engineered for computing graphics in movies and TV shows. It is the first laptop to feature a Quadro RTX 6000 GPU, Nvidia’s most powerful mobile graphics card. The Quadro RTX 6000 features 24GB of GDDR6 VRAM, 72RT cores, 576 Tensor cores and 4,608 CUDA cores. Those specs are beefier than a desktop RTX 2080Ti GPU. Asus has opted for an Intel Core i9-9980HK CPU coupled with 32GB of RAM and a 1TG SSD. Or the display, Asus has also opted for a Pantone Validated 120Hz 4K monitor that renders 100-percent of the Adobe RGB colour scale.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 10, 2019 06:04 pm

tags #Acer #Asus #Dell #laptops

most popular

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.