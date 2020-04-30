From Fortnite to Call of Duty: The best mobile games to play during this lockdown

Call of Duty: Mobile | The popular Call of Duty franchise arrived on the mobile platform for the first time last year. Call of Duty Mobile was rated as one of the best games in 2019 on the mobile platform. The game features different modes including Quick Play and ranked and non-ranked Battle Royale and Multiplayer Mode (5v5). The game features a ton of maps from the first Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. You also get a Zombie Mode, while new seasons introduce new custom skins and a different theme. The game has excellent graphics and is one of the best first-person shooters on mobile.