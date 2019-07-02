From BYJU's to Step & Learn: These are the 5 top project-based learning tools

Project-based learning is becoming increasingly popular amongst teachers and parents who want to encourage student engagement with the academic curriculum. It involves giving students more flexibility and responsibility around a specific question or challenge and allows them to learn on their own. Active-learning technology allows them to move from consuming information to creating and thinking on a deeper level as they get to experience hands on the topics and theories in their academic books.

It helps drive innovation and creativity amongst students as well as adopt new technology to understand the same. EdTech is empowering project-based learning by assisting the education space with new technology that complements this style of learning.

Here are the five top tools that help students with project-based learning -

Cubetto

Cubetto is a friendly wooden robot that will teach your child the basics of computer programming through adventure and hands-on play. The Cubetto Playset consists of a friendly robot made of hard-wearing wood, a physical programming board, and a set of colorful coding blocks that make up a programming language you can touch. It teaches problem solving, persistence while helping kids learn coding.

Step & Learn

It is an interactive floor that promotes collective and differentiated learning styles through play and physical activity. From a projector in the ceiling, different learning-games are projected onto the floor. The children use their hands and feet to interact with the floor allowing them to solve the games. Multiple children can play simultaneously. It stimulates the sensory system by staging a playful atmosphere for movement, learning and play and helps improve learning by activating the gross motor functions.

iChamp

This interactive learning app gamifies the whole learning process, making it fun for the kids to take practice tests while earning rewards. iChamp’s games and quizzes are based on the curriculum prescribed by CBSE, ICSE and state boards and currently offers games on Math and English. The one minute long live tests against champs from all over India motivates children to keep taking more tests and increase their scores both virtually and in real life.

BYJU’s

It is one of the best online learning platforms in India. Its mobile app is among the most preferred ones to prepare for Class 12 exams. The app offers various courses, video lectures, chapter-wise tests, study material, detailed analysis of concepts, etc. that can help students learn in an effective manner. It also provides other material like solved previous question papers.

Avocado

Avocado is an app by Eupheus Learning to practice the questions from your Maths and Science textbook. The app identifies the gaps and helps in understanding the intervention required from a teacher or parent. It provides active tracking of the identified areas and provides analytics on the improvement achieved over a period, thereby getting a clear picture on speed as well as accuracy. Learning is incomplete without continuous practice and measurement. Using Avocado, students can access customized practice tests, detailed answer rationales, and review of results with just a few taps. Also, they will have access to analytics to help build winning strategy for an outcome-based learning.