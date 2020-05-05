From Apple iPhone SE (2020) to OnePlus 8 Pro: Here are the top smartphone launches of April 2020

TCL 10, TCL 10 Pro & TCL 10 5G | Last month, TCL introduced several smartphones under its 10 series that were first announced at CES 2020. The TCL 10, 10 Pro and 10 5G all featured relatively similar designs with slightly different specifications under the hood. Of the three phones, only the TCL 10 5G offers 5G connectivity through the Snapdragon 765G chipset. The TCL 10 Pro and TCL 10 5G both feature 64-megapixel quad-camera setups, with the former opting for a higher resolution ultrawide sensor. Despite using a Snapdragon 675 chipset, the TCL 10 Pro is the most expensive of the three devices. The TCL 10, on the other hand, opts for a 48-megapixel quad-camera setup, uses a Snapdragon 665 chipset and losses out on fast charging. All three phones support video recording in 4K resolution and use NXTVISION’s SDR-to-HDR tone mapping. The TCL 10 series starts from EUR 250 (Approx. Rs 20,560).