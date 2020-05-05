From Apple iPhone SE (2020) to OnePlus 8 Pro: Here are the top smartphone launches of April 2020

April 2020 will go down as a month of flagship killers. Carlsen Martin 1/10 OnePlus 8 & OnePlus 8 Pro | The OnePlus 8 series was the most anticipated smartphone launch in the month of April. The OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro arrived with major improvements over their predecessors. The OnePlus 8 Pro is currently priced at Rs 54,999 in India and delivers a premium smartphone experience on par with the best from Samsung, Apple, Huawei, and Xiaomi. The OnePlus 8 Pro also debuted as the first OnePlus device with a wireless charging and an IP68 rating. Additionally, the phone arrived with a QHD+ 120Hz OLED display, a top-tier quad-camera setup, a bigger battery, and a flagship chipset. The vanilla OnePlus 8, on the other hand, has several improvements over the OnePlus 7 but does not quite measure up to the OnePlus 7T. 2/10 Motorola Edge & Motorola Edge Plus | Motorola launched its flagship Edge series last month, which included the company’s first 5G phones. The Edge Plus also debuted as the company’s first flagship since 2016’s Moto Z. The Motorola Edge Plus packs a Snapdragon 865 chipset, 108-megapixel triple-camera setup with a depth sensor, 90Hz AMOLED display and a massive 5,000 mAh battery. The Moto Edge+ is already shaping up to be a strong contender to take on the Samsung Galaxy S20 and S20 Plus. Motorola also launched a standard Edge phone with a Snapdragon 765 SoC, slightly smaller battery capacity and 64-megapixel camera setup. 3/10 Honor 30, Honor 30 Pro & Honor 30 Pro+ | The Honor 30 series launched at an event in China, brining Huawei’s P40 strategy to its sub-brand Honor. The company announced three phones in the lineup, including the Honor 30, Honor 30 Pro and Honor 30 Pro+. All three Honor 30 devices offer 5G connectivity: however, the standard Honor 30 features a mid-range 5G chipset. All three phones are pretty similarly designed with minor specification tweaks. According to DxOMark, the Honor 30 Pro and Honor 30 Pro+ are highly rated for their camera performance. The Honor 30 series is available in China and starts from CNY 2,999 (Roughly Rs 32,472). 4/10 Apple iPhone SE 2020 | Apple launched its take on the budget iPhone in the form of the second iPhone SE. The new iPhone SE is more or less an iPhone 8 with 2020-worthy flagship hardware. The iPhone SE 2020 features a flagship Bionic A13 chipset, like that on the iPhone 11. Apple also claims that the camera on the iPhone SE 2020 is as capable as that of the iPhone 11 with a couple of compromises. The Apple iPhone SE 2020 also gets an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance. The only caveats of the phone are its small battery capacity and low-resolution display. 5/10 iQOO Neo3 | Vivo launched the iQOO Neo3 in China, the iQOO brand operates independent in India, as the world’s most affordable smartphone powered by the Snapdragon 865 chipset. The Neo3 is a 5G flagship that starts from CNY 2,698 (Roughly 28,990) in China. The iQOO Neo3 also sports a 144Hz FHD+ IPS LCD panel that is HDR10 compliant. You also get a 48-megapixel triple-camera setup, 4,500 mAh battery, 44W fast charging support, and stereo speakers. 6/10 Oppo Ace2 | The Oppo Reno Ace got a 5G successor in April in the form of the Oppo Ace2. The Oppo Ace2 got a big design upgrade with the expected specs bump. The Ace2 was updated with a Snapdragon 865 SoC and super-fast wired (65W) and wireless charging (40W). The Oppo Ace2 is also retrofitted with a 90Hz FHD+ AMOLED screen with a hole punch notch. The Oppo Ace2 starts from CNY 3,999 (Approx. Rs 43,200) for the base 8GB/128GB model but is currently only available in China. 7/10 Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite & Mi 10 Youth 5G | Xiaomi launched two budget Mi 10 phones in April. The Mi 10 Lite and Mi 10 Youth are mid-range smartphones, the former getting a global launch while the latter is only available in China. The Mi 10 Youth offers 5G connectivity through the Snapdragon 765G chipset, while the Mi 10 Lite uses a Snapdragon 730G SoC. Both phones offer a pretty versatile quad-camera setup. While the Mi 10 Youth 5G has a downgraded 48-megapixel primary sensor (As compared to the Mi 10 Lite’s 64-megapixel main camera), it gets a rare Periscope camera that is not seen on previous Xiaomi phones. The Mi Note 10 Lite starts from 349 EUR (Roughly Rs 28,800) in Europe, while the Mi 10 Youth 5G is available from CNY 2,099 (Roughly Rs 22,700) in China. 8/10 Oppo Find X2 Lite | The Oppo Find X2 series launched in March with some impressive specs with a price-tag to match. However, last month, Oppo unveiled a more affordable Find X2 model, in the form of the Find X2 Lite. The Oppo Find X2 Lite is a 5G mid-ranger that is powered by a Snapdragon 765G SoC paired with 8GB of RAM. On the back, Oppo has equipped its budget Find X2 with a 48-megapixel quad-camera setup. The Oppo Find X2 Lite starts from €499 (Approx. Rs 41,550) and has all the fittings of a premium mid-range smartphone. 9/10 TCL 10, TCL 10 Pro & TCL 10 5G | Last month, TCL introduced several smartphones under its 10 series that were first announced at CES 2020. The TCL 10, 10 Pro and 10 5G all featured relatively similar designs with slightly different specifications under the hood. Of the three phones, only the TCL 10 5G offers 5G connectivity through the Snapdragon 765G chipset. The TCL 10 Pro and TCL 10 5G both feature 64-megapixel quad-camera setups, with the former opting for a higher resolution ultrawide sensor. Despite using a Snapdragon 675 chipset, the TCL 10 Pro is the most expensive of the three devices. The TCL 10, on the other hand, opts for a 48-megapixel quad-camera setup, uses a Snapdragon 665 chipset and losses out on fast charging. All three phones support video recording in 4K resolution and use NXTVISION’s SDR-to-HDR tone mapping. The TCL 10 series starts from EUR 250 (Approx. Rs 20,560). 10/10 Huawei Nova 7 SE, Nova 7 & Nova 7 Pro | Huawei announced new additions to its Nova series. The company revealed three phones in the Nova series, including the Nova 7 SE, Nova 7, and Nova 7 Pro. All three Nova 7 phones support 5G connectivity. While the Nova 7 and Nova 7 Pro get a flagship-grade Kirin 985 SoC, the Nova 7 SE opts for the new mid-range Kirin 820 5G chipset. The Huawei Nova 7 series starts from CNY 2,400 (Roughly Rs 25,794). The Huawei Nova 7 Pro puts a major focus on camera performance, delivering a flagship experience with a few compromises at a more affordable price than the P40 Pro. First Published on May 5, 2020 03:50 pm