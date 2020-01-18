From affordable to premium: Here are some alluring laptop deals on Flipkart's Republic Day Sale

While Indian e-commerce giant Flipkart is notorious for its competitive smartphone pricing during mega sales, several laptops are also getting discounts during Flipkart’s Republic Day Sale. Whether you are a gamer or mainstream consumer, there’s a laptop for everyone with prices ranging from under Rs 30,000 to over Rs 2,00,000.

Here are the best laptops you can buy during Flipkart’s Republic Day Sale.

Want to buy an affordable laptop?

At Rs 40,551, the Asus VivoBook 14 with an AMD Ryzen 5 processor, 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD is our pick for the best value option. This model, in particular, has one of the best price-to-performance ratios and is ideal for mainstream consumers. If you’re looking to get an entry-level gaming laptop, the Acer Nitro 5 (Rs 49,990) is as cheap as it gets but doesn’t expect to run AAA titles on this machine.

Want to buy a mid-range laptop?

If you are looking for a good mid-tier laptop for everyday use, the MSI Modern 14 won’t disappoint. It packs all the features of a regular mid-range laptop with a slightly higher price tag but improved 10th Gen Intel processing power. For the best mid-range laptop, we’d suggest the Asus ROG Zephyrus GA502 with the six-core Ryzen 7 CPU and Nvidia GTX 1660Ti Max-Q GPU.

It offers excellent price-to-performance and delivers one of the best battery life of any gaming laptop. While Rs 1,11,990 might be a little high for a mid-range gaming laptop, the Acer Predator Helios 300’s RTX graphics and no-compromise approach make it all worth it.

Want to buy a premium gaming laptop?

We didn’t find any top-end consumer laptop deals, but there were two standouts in terms of mobile gaming. The Asus ROG Strix Scar III and Zephyrus S will also be available during the sale with former priced at Rs 1,99,990 and the latter at Rs 2,39,990. Both these machines offer 9th Gen Intel Core i7 processing power and Nvidia RTX 2070 graphics, while the Strix also offers a 240Hz screen.