French startup to launch home assistant that protects your privacy

A French AI startup, Snips is launching a voice assistant which it claims “protects your family’s privacy.” The voice assistants process all voice commands locally without sending any voice data to the cloud.

The devices, using its own Natural Language Understanding (NLU) will process the results for their users. “Everything from the wake word to the ASR, NLU, and dialog runs locally on the device to which users speak. Snips can run on any hardware platform and most operating systems,” the company says.

“Everything in Snips is modular and customizable: from the wake words to the ASR, NLU, dialog or TTS. You can run them together or individually on different devices,” it adds saying that the company’s NLU is already open source and source code is available on GitHub.

The company will launch two devices in 2019: A smart speaker (AIR Base) and a portable microphone (AIR Satellite).

The AIR Base is a smart speaker with a CPU to run skills locally. It comes packed with HD speaker, a far-field microphone array and a powerful CPU. It is also fully customizable, running on Linux. Whereas AIR satellite is a battery-powered, MCU-based portable microphone. It enables users to control connected devices such as lights with voice, no matter where a user is at the home.

Rand Hindi, the CEO and co-founder of Snips, thinks that the market leaders Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant have trained the customers that every voice command must be processed and stored online, even if the task has no inherent connection to the internet.

“We’re making a very strong bet on people’s willingness to trade, basically, a recognized brand for privacy,” Hindi says in a report by Fast Company.

He adds in the report, “We’re hoping that privacy will be a major differentiator for our product. But of course, nobody has done it before, because no one has been able to do it before.”

Hindi understands that the odds are stacked against him in the market dominated by giants such as Amazon and Google but he believes his startup will come triumphant.