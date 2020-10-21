Free Netflix in India for 48 hours: Here's everything you need to know

Netflix is reportedly planning a two-day event for India where it will provide non-subscribers to stream video content on its platform for free. The move is yet another initiative by Netflix to get new subscribers on board.

Netflix’s plan to expand its user base in India comes after the company’s slow growth rate during the September quarter that it announced at its earnings call. The company has now stopped providing free 30-day trials to new users and is opting to focus on marketing promotions to lure new subscribers.

Netflix’s chief operating officer Greg Peters confirmed the promo on the company’s third-quarter earnings call, calling it “StreamFest,” and that it is limited to India for now. “An idea we are excited about — and we’ll see how it goes — [is] we think that giving everyone in a country access to Netflix free for a weekend could be a great way to expose a bunch of new people to the amazing new stories we have… [to] really create an event and hopefully get a bunch of those folks to sign up,” Peters told Variety.

The free trial will begin on December 4 in India, and depending on the results, could expand to other markets.

Earlier this year, Netflix had launched a new “Netflix for free” page for viewers who do not have a subscription. The dedicated page would let non-subscribers stream select Netflix Originals for free. Select titles like horror movie “Bird Box”, Adam Sandler-Jennifer Aniston comedy “Murder Mystery”, and the Academy Award-nominated “The Two Popes” were available to watch for free on Netflix.

Netflix currently offers a variety of subscription plans in India, ranging from Rs 199 to Rs 799. The streaming giant competes against the likes of Disney-Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video, Voot, Alt Balaji, etc that not only offer more regional content but are also priced affordably. Amazon Prime Video is available for Rs 999/year, whereas Disney-Hotstar plans start at Rs 369.

Netflix’s Rs 199 plan is limited to mobile/ tablet and offers Standard Definition (SD) streaming. The Rs 499 SD plan, on the other hand, lets users stream content either on their phone, tablet, PC, or a Smart TV. However, the account can be active only on a single device at a time. The Rs 649 and Rs 799 Netflix plans let users stream on multiple screens at a time.