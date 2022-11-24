 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTechnology

Frederick P. Brooks Jr, computer design innovator, dies at 91

New York Times
Nov 24, 2022 / 09:37 PM IST

Brooks had a wide-ranging career that included creating the computer science department at the University of North Carolina and leading influential research in computer graphics and virtual reality.

Frederick P. Brooks Jr

Frederick P. Brooks Jr., whose innovative work in computer design and software engineering helped shape the field of computer science, died Nov. 17 at his home in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. He was 91.

His death was confirmed by his son, Roger, who said Brooks had been in declining health since having a stroke two years ago.

Brooks had a wide-ranging career that included creating the computer science department at the University of North Carolina and leading influential research in computer graphics and virtual reality.

But he is best known for being one of the technical leaders of IBM’s 360 computer project in the 1960s. At a time when smaller rivals like Burroughs, Univac and NCR were making inroads, it was a hugely ambitious undertaking. Fortune magazine, in an article with the headline “IBM’s $5,000,000,000 Gamble,” described it as a “bet the company” venture.

Until the 360, each model of computer had its own bespoke hardware design. That required engineers to overhaul their software programs to run on every new machine that was introduced.

But IBM promised to eliminate that costly, repetitive labor with an approach championed by Brooks, a young engineering star at the company, and a few colleagues. In April 1964, IBM announced the 360 as a family of six compatible computers. Programs written for one 360 model could run on the others, without the need to rewrite software, as customers moved from smaller to larger computers.