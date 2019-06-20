Frederick Duden joins Broadridge as Global Head of Product Development

Broadridge Financial Solutions, a global Fintech leader and part of the S&P 500 Index, announced the appointment of Frederick Duden to the newly created position of Global Head of Product Development. Working closely with each business unit, product and technology team, Duden will be responsible for Broadridge's overall product roadmap, as well as product governance and technology integration.

Duden will report directly to Broadridge President and CEO Tim Gokey and will further strengthen Broadridge's focus on creating leading-edge, SaaS-based industry solutions, with an initial focus on Wealth management.

Duden most recently served as Head of Product for Digital Wealth Management at JPMorgan Chase, where he was responsible for designing and executing a digital strategy that integrated all aspects of the wealth and asset management business. Previously, he held various leadership positions at Charles Schwab.