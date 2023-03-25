 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsTechnology

France bans TikTok, Twitter from government staff phones

Associated Press
Mar 25, 2023 / 05:43 PM IST

The move follows similar restrictions on TikTok in democratic countries amid fears about the popular video-sharing app’s Chinese connections.

(Representational Image)

France announced Friday it is banning the 'recreational' use of TikTok, Twitter, Instagram and other apps on government employees’ phones because of concern about insufficient data security measures.

The move follows similar restrictions on TikTok in democratic countries amid fears about the popular video-sharing app’s Chinese connections. But the French decision also encompassed other platforms widely used by government officials, lawmakers and President Emmanuel Macron himself.

The French Minister for Transformation and Public Administration, Stanislas Guerini, said in a statement that "recreational’’ apps aren't secure enough to be used in state administrative services and "could present a risk for the protection of data."

The ban will be monitored by France's cybersecurity agency. The statement did not specify which apps are banned but noted that the decision came after other governments took measures targeting TikTok.