Last Updated : Jul 31, 2018 03:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Fox develops AI to determine movie's audience based on its trailers

After linking attendance record to hundreds of trailers, the AI is now capable of determining who is most likely to watch a movie

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Researchers at 20th Century Fox have developed a deep learning system that can predict potential audience based on movie trailers.

According to a report in NVIDA, the latest development by Fox will draw a correlation between visual components in trailers (such as faces, landscape, colours, lighting) and performance of each movie for certain demographics.

"By finding a suitable representation of these features, and by feeding them to a model that has access to historical movie attendance records, it is possible to find non-trivial associations between the video trailer features, and future audiences choices after the movie releases in theatres or on streaming services," said the researchers.

After linking attendance record to hundreds of trailers, the AI is now capable of determining who is most likely to watch a movie.

Reports suggest that Fox has already put the AI to test, using released films as a benchmark and have even been successful in anticipating the performance of future movies.

While the test results were mostly positive, the mechanism has some flaws too. Trailers often don't relay the whole story and can be a tad misleading. However, in terms of marketing, the AI could make trailers even more effective at getting moviegoers to buy tickets
First Published on Jul 31, 2018 03:13 pm

