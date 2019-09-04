Four models of Google Pixel 4 seen on the FCC website

Google is expected to launch the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL sometime next month. As we get closer to the usual timeframe of the launch, more details of the Pixel 4 are surfacing on the internet. The latest development is that the Pixel 4 has been spotted on US FCC listings.

Four Google smartphones have been seen on the FCC website. The four filings made by Google are labelled as ‘Phone’ with the model numbers G020I, G020J, G020K, G020L. These model numbers are similar to the Pixel 3a, which were between G020A to G020H.

The listing does not reveal much about the Pixel 4. Google has requested for a frequency band similar to 5G networks. It is unlikely that the Pixel 4 would support 5G. Google’s Project Soli, which is confirmed to feature in Pixel 4, also requires a similar frequency band. So it could be possible that the bands are requested for Project Soli.

Google has confirmed that the Pixel 4 would feature Face Unlock and Motion Sense. The Motion Sense feature would essentially allow users to skip songs, snooze alarms, and silence phone calls, just by waving their hand.

The Soli chip on the front of the Pixel 4 will utilise radar to detect hand gestures near the phone. This means Google's latest Pixel smartphone will also be able to identify a hand moving toward the phone and automatically activate the face unlock sensors, turning on the phone as soon as you pick it up.

The search-engine giant has already confirmed that Pixel 4 would have a dual-camera setup. The company had put rumours to rest by uploading a teaser image of the Pixel 4’s rear panel that sports a square-shaped camera block to house the lenses.

Rumours suggest that Pixel 4 would get significant display and camera upgrades. The Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL would feature 5.7-inch Full HD+ and 6.3-inch Quad HD+ displays, respectively. The most prominent upgrade here would be a bump in the screen refresh rate, which Google calls ‘Smooth Display’. Both screens would see a bump from 60Hz to 90Hz.

While the Pixel 4 is confirmed to get more than one camera at the back, the report also adds that there would be a DSLR-like attachment for the Pixel. Google is said to be developing the camera attachment which would be sold separately as an accessory.